This tutorial will help you setup Mageia 9 GNU/Linux (released 2023) on your computer or laptop with method choices including dualboot, UEFI with Windows or macOS and external disk drive. We will begin with requirements first and finish in eigth steps in under one hour. We wish you good luck. Now let's start it!

GNOME 45.1 looks like a small point release, even if I expected it to bring some big changes. It comes with an updated GNOME Software app that offers improved Flatpak permission checks and the ability to report PackageKit GPG-related errors in the GUI, some styling fixes, and optimized loading of the App Details page.

As I reported a couple of months ago, Linux Mint 21.3 is planned for release on Christmas 2023, but there were no details at that moment in time about its new features except that it would bring a new version of the Cinnamon desktop environment.

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” will be Canonical’s 40th Ubuntu release and 10th LTS (Long-Term Support) release, receiving up to 10 years of software and security updates, until April 2034.

This release is identical to our 13.0.1 release, but fixes an issue with the Android apk version-code which collided with our 13.0 releases. This colliding version code prevented us from publishing to Google Play, so we have built 13.0.2 with an empty commit in order to generate a new non-colliding version code.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 gains upstream Linux support

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 28, 2023



Linaro has announced upstream Linux support for the newly released Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform also codenamed SM8650. The patchsets enable Android 14 AOSP to boot with mainline Linux on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 hardware using Google SwiftShader CPU-based implementation of the Vulkan graphics API.

While there is a lot of buzz around the announcement of the Snapdragon X Elite 12-core Arm processor for laptops in recent days, Qualcomm also introduced its latest premium processor with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for mobile phones featuring a 3.3 GHz Cortex-X4 core, five Cortex A720 Performance cores, and two Cortex A520 efficiency cores, as well as support for generative AI through AI accelerators. The announcement was made on October 25, and Linaro released the patchsets to the Linux Kernel Mailing List (LKML) on the same day.

