The 6 Best System Monitor Apps for Linux
Your desktop environment comes with a system monitor app to help you know how much memory, CPU, etc. your apps are using. But did you know you can use an alternative in its place? And you may be surprised by how many high-quality options are out there.
Like the majority of desktop environments, GNOME comes with its own system monitor. Since GNOME is the default in Ubuntu, Fedora, and most major versions of Linux, this is the system monitor you're most likely to encounter.
For many people, perhaps most people, the GNOME System Monitor is good enough. After all, the app displays how much you're utilizing each of your computer's CPUs, and how much RAM is occupied, alongside your swap usage. It also shows how much data you're pulling down from the web.