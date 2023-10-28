This tutorial will help you setup Mageia 9 GNU/Linux (released 2023) on your computer or laptop with method choices including dualboot, UEFI with Windows or macOS and external disk drive. We will begin with requirements first and finish in eigth steps in under one hour. We wish you good luck. Now let's start it!

GNOME 45.1 looks like a small point release, even if I expected it to bring some big changes. It comes with an updated GNOME Software app that offers improved Flatpak permission checks and the ability to report PackageKit GPG-related errors in the GUI, some styling fixes, and optimized loading of the App Details page.

As I reported a couple of months ago, Linux Mint 21.3 is planned for release on Christmas 2023, but there were no details at that moment in time about its new features except that it would bring a new version of the Cinnamon desktop environment.

This release is identical to our 13.0.1 release, but fixes an issue with the Android apk version-code which collided with our 13.0 releases. This colliding version code prevented us from publishing to Google Play, so we have built 13.0.2 with an empty commit in order to generate a new non-colliding version code.

The 6 Best System Monitor Apps for Linux

Your desktop environment comes with a system monitor app to help you know how much memory, CPU, etc. your apps are using. But did you know you can use an alternative in its place? And you may be surprised by how many high-quality options are out there.

Like the majority of desktop environments, GNOME comes with its own system monitor. Since GNOME is the default in Ubuntu, Fedora, and most major versions of Linux, this is the system monitor you're most likely to encounter.

For many people, perhaps most people, the GNOME System Monitor is good enough. After all, the app displays how much you're utilizing each of your computer's CPUs, and how much RAM is occupied, alongside your swap usage. It also shows how much data you're pulling down from the web.

