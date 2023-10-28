These past 2 weeks in KDE: Wayland color management, the desktop cube returns, and optional shadows in Spectacle
Aaaaaand it’s a big one! I challenge anyone to read this week’s (well, these past two weeks’) report and not find something they’ve been wanting for a long time.
Per-screen color management is now supported in the Plasma Wayland session! You can assign ICC color profiles to each screen and Wayland-native apps will do the right thing. And colors picked using the Color Picker applet are now color-managed appropriately as well. Exporting this to XWayland-using apps is on the roadmap. All of this is contingent on the Wayland protocol for color management being merged, which is more likely now that there’s a KDE implementation