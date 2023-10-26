today's howtos
Best wget options to fully mirror a site
Lately I needed to mirror a website as fully as possible, and ended up researching a bit more than my previous times I’ve done so. Here I’m just dropping a note that I ended up doing the following: [...]
Ansible Galaxy error 'Unable to compare role versions'
Ansible Galaxy was recently updated to the 'Next Generation' (Galaxy-NG) codebase.
There are some growing pains, as a lot of Galaxy NG was built up around Collections, and Ansible role support was written into the codebase over the past year or so, after it became obvious Galaxy roles would not be deprecated.
Unfortunately, one of the major issues right now—which I'm seeing pop up in many places—is an error that occurs upon installation of Galaxy roles for any playbook (e.g. when you run ansible-galaxy install to download a role), for any role that has had a new version released in the past few weeks.
Laziest Possible Dark-Mode Toggle - Using :has() and invert()
I'm not saying this is a good way to make a dark mode website. I'm not even saying it's a sensible way to do dark mode. But I'm pretty sure this is the laziest way of getting dark mode on your site. And it is all done with less than a handful of CSS rules.
dup()'s shared file IO offset is a necessary part of Unix
In a recent entry I noted dup() somewhat weird seeming behavior that the new file descriptor you get from dup() (and also from dup2(), its sometimes better sibling) shares the file's IO offset with the original file descriptor. This behavior is different from open()'ing the same file again, where you get a file descriptor with an independent file IO offset (sometimes called the seek offset or the seek position). In discussing this on the Fediverse, I wondered if this was only a convenient implementation choice. The answer, which I should have realized even at the time, is that dup()'s shared IO offset is a necessary part of Unix pipelines (especially in the context of older Unixes, such as V7 Unix).
My 2023 all-flash ZFS NAS (Network Storage) build
For over 10 years now, I run two self-built NAS (Network Storage) devices which serve media (currently via Jellyfin) and run daily backups of all my PCs and servers.
In this article, I describe my goals, which hardware I picked for my new build (and why) and how I set it up.
Splitting within Selects
This feature is not the same as <optgroup>. Whether or not that matters for you depends on your use case and needed support.
Since some may consider me a bit of an accessibility curmudgeon, I am going to try to limit my own opinions in this post and report current behavior.