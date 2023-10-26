Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Out Loud, mintCast, Coder Radio, and More
-
Tux Digital ☛ Linux Out Loud 76: Nate is BACK
In episode 76 of Linux Out Loud, we catch up on recent experiences, including Wendy’s switch to faster internet with Starlink and the OTA update on Matt’s TCL 20 Pro 5G smartphone. We discuss Nate’s transition to Wayland on openSUSE, using multiple microphones for better audio quality, and the benefits of multiple monitors.
-
mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 423.5 – It’s Elementary Or Nothing!
In our Innards section, we speak to Danielle Fore´ of Elementary OS about the 7.1 release, In "Check This Out" we share a video by "Explaining Computers" about some Tips and Tricks for Linux Mint.
-
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Better Late than Never | Coder Radio 541
Rumors of internal panic at Apple, and concerns about the future of RISC-V. Plus, the software update of the century.
-
Krita ☛ New Video by Ramon Miranda: Pattern Tricks
We’ve released a new video!