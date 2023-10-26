Windows TCO (Microsoft Economic Harm)
-
YLE ☛ Thursday's papers: Vastaamo trial begins, petrol prices and Christmas concert cancellations
The data breaches are believed to have been committed in November 2018 and March 2019, affecting an estimated 30,000 victims.
-
Security Week ☛ Mandiant Intelligence Chief Raises Alarm Over China’s ‘Volt Typhoon’ Hackers in US Critical Infrastructure [Ed: Microsoft TCO]
Mandiant's Chief analyst urges critical infrastructure defenders to work on finding and removing traces of Volt Typhoon, a Chinese government-backed hacking team caught in a series of eyebrow-raising attacks against targets in Guam and the United States.
-
Security Week ☛ Hackers Earn $400k on First Day at Pwn2Own Toronto 2023
NAS devices, printers, IP cameras, speakers, and mobile phones were hacked on the first day at Pwn2Own Toronto 2023.
-
Security Week ☛ Personal Information Stolen in City of Philadelphia Email Hack [Ed: The use of the word "cyberattack" means it was almost definitely Windows]
The City of Philadelphia says personal, health, and financial information was stolen in a cyberattack on its email environment.
-
Scoop News Group ☛ Philadelphia cyberattack compromised health data of city employees
Philadelphia reported that a recent cyberattack compromised personal information — including health data — of city employees.