Games: Godot 4.2 beta 3 and lots more
Godot Engine ☛ Dev snapshot: Godot 4.2 beta 3
We continue iterating quickly on beta snapshots for Godot 4.2 to ensure that we can solve regressions before the stable release.
James Stanley ☛ A self-aligning Boggle board
Earlier this year Charlie challenged me to make a Boggle board that always leaves the letters upright, and this week I have succeeded.
GamingOnLinux ☛ GOG's Halloween Sale is live with Days Gone now available
GOG has launched their own Halloween Sale full of sweet treats including big discounts on lots of games, and a big new release has landed on GOG with Days Gone which is 67% off right now. Nice to see some more big releases hit the GOG store.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Point-and-click mystery adventure Three Minutes to Eight is out now
Chaosmonger Studio and Assemble Entertainment today released Three Minutes to Eight, a point and click mystery adventure game from the same developer behind ENCODYA and Clunky Hero.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Pixel-art sims game Tiny Life now allows multiple-floor building
Tiny Life is basically The Sims but what if made by an indie dev and pixel-art? Currently in Early Access with Native Linux support and Steam Deck Verified. The latest update is a goodie too that will expand your building quite a lot.
GamingOnLinux ☛ My Friendly Neighborhood is a great comedy survival-horror for spooky season
My Friendly Neighborhood from John Szymanski, Evan Szymanski and publisher DreadXP is probably one of the most unusual survival horror games I've ever played, with a comical setting that's really worth exploring.
GamingOnLinux ☛ CosmoPirates is a colourful upcoming card battling deck-builder comedy
Love your deck-builders? CosmoPirates looks like one to watch that blends in a little comedy and the developers noted it will be released with Native Linux support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Narrative adventure Sons of Saturn has you explore real-world abandoned locations
Sons of Saturn seems like a pretty unique point and click adventure, with the developers using filtered photographs they took of various abandoned real-world locations for their setting.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve fixes up more SteamVR 2.0 Beta issues on Linux
Another Beta update has landed for SteamVR 2.0, and this time it seems at least the initial startup issues may now be solved for most VR gamers on Linux.