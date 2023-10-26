Proprietary/Artificial Intelligence (AI) Leftovers
-
MIT Technology Review ☛ Superhero U
In a workshop filled with robotic limbs and several expensive cars, the clanging of a hammer rings out over the blasting sounds of AC/DC. Amid the clamor, a man with a glowing arc reactor in his chest is hard at work with help from J.A.R.V.I.S., an AI program of his own creation.
-
Zimbabwe ☛ ChatGPT is not AI
Imagine someone bolting two doors and an engine onto a shopping cart and proclaiming they’ve got themselves a ‘fast car,’ absurd right?
-
YLE ☛ Finland's largest cyber security company begins redundancy talks [Ed: Snakeoil and Microsoft peddlers]
About 50 jobs may be lost in Finland due to F-Secure's restructuring efforts.
-
Security Week ☛ Stealth Techniques Used in ‘Operation Triangulation’ iOS Attack Dissected
Kaspersky analyzes the stealth techniques that were used in the ‘Operation Triangulation’ iOS zero-click attacks.
-
Security Week ☛ VMware vCenter Flaw So Critical, Patches Released for End-of-Life Products [Ed: Proprietary software should be avoided. Proprietary junk cannot be secure.]
VMware described the bug as an out-of-bounds write issue in its implementation of the DCE/RPC protocol. CVSS severity score of 9.8/10.
-
Business Insider ☛ The biggest career mistakes to avoid from ex-Microsoft VP of HR
Chris Williams is the former VP of HR at Microsoft. In his more than 40 years in business and leadership, he's seen employees and leaders make the same ill-advised decisions, regardless of seniority.
-
Media Molecule to Lay Off 15-20% of Staff: Latest Updates and Industry Trends
Dreams and LittleBigPlanet developer Media Molecule is planning to lay off 15-20% of its staff, according to a new report.
Sports Illustrated’s GLHF reported that Media Molecule held an internal meeting today and informed its staff about the upcoming layoffs. Around 20 out of 135 employees are expected to be affected.
This news comes a month after Media Molecule ended support for Dreams, a game that was initially released in April 2019 as early access and officially launched in February 2020.