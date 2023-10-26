Programming Leftovers
-
15 expert techniques to supercharge your Node.js application
Node.js, renowned for its speed, can be further optimized with the right techniques. Dive into our top 15 tips and tricks that guarantee an efficient, high-performing Node.js application.
-
Emmanuele Bassi: Introspection’s edge
tl;dr The introspection data for GLib (and its sub-libraries) is now generated by GLib itself instead of gobject-introspection; and in the near future, libgirepository is going to be part of GLib as well. Yes, there’s a circular dependency, but there are plans for dealing with that. Developers of language bindings should reach out to the GLib maintainers for future planning.
GLib-the-project is made of the following components: [...]
-
Qt for VS Code, the TL;DR version [Ed: Why would Qt companies promote Microsoft's proprietary spyware when we already have KATE it it is cross platform?]
Our colleague Alessandro Ambrosano created a series of blogs (parts 1, 2, and 3) that explain how to get Visual Studio Code configured for Qt development. In that series, Alessandro covers all the details you need to get your VS Code environment configured exactly the way you want it.
-
Qt for Android Automotive 6.6 is released
The latest release of Qt for Android Automotive (QtAA) is out, based on Qt 6.6 and with many new and improved features.
-
28 Open-source Free Next.js Blog Templates Starters
Next.js blog template starters are pre-designed and pre-built admin dashboard templates that are specifically tailored for Next.js applications. They provide a ready-to-use foundation for creating powerful and visually appealing dashboards for managing and monitoring data in Next.js apps.
-
20 Free and Open-source Next.js Admin Dashboard and Control Panel Template Starters
Next.js Dashboard and template starter templates are pre-designed and pre-built admin dashboard templates that are specifically tailored for Next.js applications. They provide a ready-to-use foundation for creating powerful and visually appealing dashboards for managing and monitoring data in Next.js apps.
-
Firefox Developer Experience: Firefox DevTools Newsletter — 119
Developer Tools help developers write and debug websites on Firefox. This newsletter gives an overview of the work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 119 Nightly release cycle. You can find the full list of fixed bugs in this release here.
The 119 work was happening during the summer, which is always less busy as people take some time off to enjoy the shiny sun. Luckily for us, we got a lot of contributions from people outside of Mozilla: [...]
-
R
-
Unlocking the Power of Functional Programming in R (Part 2): Key Concepts & Analytical Benefits
Functional Programming‘s relevance in the R programming language, a language primarily known for its prowess in data analysis and statistical computing, is particularly noteworthy. By leveraging functional programming, organizations can improve operational efficiency and gain a competitive edge.
-
Fund Forecasting: Comparing Prophet, ETS, and ARIMA using Bagging
We will try to decide on a fund that is based on the agriculture and food sector indexes for investing. The majority of the fund is based on the Indxx Global Agriculture Net Total Return USD Index.
-
What’s a Bland-Altman Plot? In Base R
Before we dive into the code, let’s briefly understand what a Bland-Altman plot is.
-
so long, and thanks for all the questsThe Riddler, which I have followed for many years, has been discontinued by FiveThirtyEight, but its producer, Zach Wissner-Gross, has launched a personal website to keep considering a weekly mathematical puzzle.
-
Creating a Scree Plot in Base R
A scree plot is a line plot that shows the eigenvalues or variance explained by each principal component (PC) in a Principal Component Analysis (PCA). It is a useful tool for determining the number of PCs to retain in a PCA model.
-
-
Python
-
47 Excellent Free Books to Learn Python
This article selects an extensive range of high quality Python books. Readers are presented with a diverse set of books with general texts designed for beginners, intermediate, and advanced programmers.
-