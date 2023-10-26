tl;dr The introspection data for GLib (and its sub-libraries) is now generated by GLib itself instead of gobject-introspection; and in the near future, libgirepository is going to be part of GLib as well. Yes, there’s a circular dependency, but there are plans for dealing with that. Developers of language bindings should reach out to the GLib maintainers for future planning.

GLib-the-project is made of the following components: [...]