Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Cohesity Data Clown
Cohesity to Adopt Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, and Cohesity, a leader in AI-powered data security and management, announced that Cohesity has selected Red Hat Enterprise Linux as the foundational operating system of its Cohesity Data Cloud platform.
With the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform, Cohesity brings Red Hat’s hardened technology, support expertise and domain-specific acumen to handle operating system upkeep, while enabling its own experts to focus on innovating and enhancing the customer experience of the Cohesity Data Cloud.
Open source giant Red Hat has announced a new strategic partnership with Cohesity that will see Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) become the foundational operating system for Cohesity Data Cloud.
Cohesity specializes in combining AI-powered data security and management to provide users with security features, operational simplicity, and scalability. The firm’s Data Cloud platform offers a single interface that unifies the security posture of data across sources, services, vendors, and technologies.
As part of the company’s new collaboration with Red Hat, the Enterprise Linux operating system will now underpin Cohesity Data Cloud, replacing CentOS Linux 7.