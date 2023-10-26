Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Cohesity Data Clown

Open source giant Red Hat has announced a new strategic partnership with Cohesity that will see Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) become the foundational operating system for Cohesity Data Cloud.

Cohesity specializes in combining AI-powered data security and management to provide users with security features, operational simplicity, and scalability. The firm’s Data Cloud platform offers a single interface that unifies the security posture of data across sources, services, vendors, and technologies.

As part of the company’s new collaboration with Red Hat, the Enterprise Linux operating system will now underpin Cohesity Data Cloud, replacing CentOS Linux 7.