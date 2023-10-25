7 Best Push Notification Software for Linux and Various Free Software/Application Lists
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 7 Best Push Notification Software for Linux | Get Notified FAST
Looking for the best push notification software for Linux users? Whether you need to set alerts and reminders for yourself or send messages to your users and colleagues, push notification software can streamline that whole process. You can get notifications on mobile, laptop, and desktops, regardless of your operating system.
Medevel ☛ 17 Free Open-source Self-hosted School Management System
A School Management System (SMS), School Information System (SIS), or School ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) system is a software application designed to streamline and automate various administrative tasks in educational institutions.
Top 10 Open Source Data Mining Tools
Data mining is the process of discovering patterns in large data sets. Explore the top 10 open source data mining tools and find the best one for your needs.
Medevel ☛ 16 Open-source Free Social Sharing Buttons Libraries for Your Web Apps
Social sharing buttons are interactive buttons that allow users to share content on various social media platforms with just a click. They are important because they encourage user engagement and enable easy distribution of content across different social networks.
Medevel ☛ 19 Open-source Free Small HTTP Server
An FTP server, also known as a File Transfer Protocol server, is a software application that allows for the transfer of files over a network. It provides a way for users to upload, download, and manage files on a remote server.
Medevel ☛ 24 Open-source Free RTSP Viewers and Media Servers for IP-Camera Streams
RTMP (Real-Time Messaging Protocol) and RTSP (Real-Time Streaming Protocol) viewers and servers are software tools that facilitate the viewing, streaming, and recording of media content, particularly IP-camera streams.