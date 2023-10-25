I can't remember where I came across useplaintext.email - I think someone linked to it on Mastodon maybe? Anyway, it piqued my interest and I decided to peruse it.

It pitches that plaintext email is the "strongly preferred" choice when sending emails, and within the depths of the site, it tries to convince us why plaintext email is superior and that we should all be using it.

Problem is, it completely misses the mark in my opinion... and I'm someone who uses plaintext email by default.