today's howtos
-
Use Plaintext Email
I can't remember where I came across useplaintext.email - I think someone linked to it on Mastodon maybe? Anyway, it piqued my interest and I decided to peruse it.
It pitches that plaintext email is the "strongly preferred" choice when sending emails, and within the depths of the site, it tries to convince us why plaintext email is superior and that we should all be using it.
Problem is, it completely misses the mark in my opinion... and I'm someone who uses plaintext email by default.
-
Running a PSP emulator on the Raspberry Pi
PPSSPP is an emulator for the PSP system known for its optimization and compatibility.
Luckily, this emulator has had a lot of work to support a wide variety of Android phones, from low-end to high-end. These same optimizations help this PSP emulator run decently on our ARM-powered Raspberry Pi.
Using this emulator, you will be able to run your PSP games on your Raspberry Pi. It is a fairly easy emulator to utilize once you have it compiled and installed to your system.
-
Getting started with dig - DNS troubleshooting
Please note that this blog post is not an in-depth guide on DNS and dig. It will provide you with the basics, and more advanced topics that are out of the scope. Some more advanced topics are DNS over HTTPs/TLS, all kinds of methods to format the results, DNSSEC, and so on. I'll go into more detail in separate posts.
-
How to Install VirtualBox on Linux Mint 21 Step-by-Step
-
15 Useful ‘sed’ Command Tips and Tricks for Linux SysAdmins
Every system administrator has to deal with plain text files on a daily basis. Knowing how to view certain sections, how to replace words, and how to filter content from those files are skills you need to have handy without having to do a Google search.
In this article we will review sed, the well-known stream editor, and share 15 tips to use it in order to accomplish the goals mentioned earlier, and more.