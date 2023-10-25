Updated Lists for Free Software Options in Scanning, System Administrators, Tiling Window and Text Editing

There are constant levels of high attacks and port scans on Linux servers all the time, while a properly configured firewall and regular security system updates add an extra layer to keep the system safe, but you should also frequently watch if anyone gets in. This will also help to ensure that your server stays free of any program that aims at disrupting its normal operation.

The tools presented in this article are created for these security scans and they are able to identify Viruses, malware, Rootkits, and Malicious behaviors. You can use these tools to make regular system scans e.g. every night and mail reports to your email address.