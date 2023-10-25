Updated Lists for Free Software Options in Scanning, System Administrators, Tiling Window and Text Editing
-
5 Tools to Scan a Linux Server for Malware and Rootkits
There are constant levels of high attacks and port scans on Linux servers all the time, while a properly configured firewall and regular security system updates add an extra layer to keep the system safe, but you should also frequently watch if anyone gets in. This will also help to ensure that your server stays free of any program that aims at disrupting its normal operation.
The tools presented in this article are created for these security scans and they are able to identify Viruses, malware, Rootkits, and Malicious behaviors. You can use these tools to make regular system scans e.g. every night and mail reports to your email address.
-
11 Best GUI Tools for Linux System Administrators in 2023
A Linux administrator’s task is to typically install, upgrade, and monitor a company’s software and hardware while maintaining the essential applications and functions which include security tools, emails, LANs, WANs, web servers, etc.
Linux is undoubtedly a force to reckon with in computing technology and most system administrators work on Linux machines. You might think you are damned to using the command-line to complete administrative tasks but that is far from the truth.
-
13 Best Tiling Window Managers for Linux in 2023
As the name suggests, Linux Window Managers are responsible for coordinating how application windows work. They run quietly in the background of your operating system, handling the look and arrangement of open programs.
There are several Window Managers that you can use on Linux but just as you would expect, here is an article that lists the best tiling window managers for you to choose from.
-
12 Best Notepad++ Alternatives for Linux in 2023
Notepadd++ is a completely free source code editor created as a replacement for Notepad on Windows – is written based on Scintilla in C++ and implements Win32 API and STL to ensure program sizes are small with high execution speed – features that have since made it become a family name among developers. Sadly, there isn’t a version available for Linux users.
Here’s a list of the best Notepadd++ alternatives that you can run on your Linux distribution and be satisfied.