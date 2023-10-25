Ubuntu Leftovers
Ubuntu ☛ AI Day in Latin America: Meet us in São Paulo
Date: 21-22 November 2023 Where: Rubaiyat, São Paulo, brazil The Canonical AI Roadshow is heading to Latin America. We will stop in Sao Paolo, Brazil, to host an event focusing on artificial intelligence.
Ubuntu ☛ Canonical at RISC-V Summit 2023
The RISC-V Summit is a premier annual event that brings together the global RISC-V community – including technical, industry, domain, ecosystem and special interest groups who define the architecture’s specifications.
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 810
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 810 for the week of October 15 – 21, 2023. The full version of this issue is available here.
