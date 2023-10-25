Audiocasts/Shows: Mozilla, Late Night Linux, and Tech Over Tea
IRL (podcast): The Humans in the Machine
They’re the essential workers of AI — yet mostly invisible and exploited. Does it have to be this way? Bridget Todd talks to data workers and entrepreneurs pushing for change.
Millions of people work on data used to train AI behind the scenes. Often, they are underpaid and even traumatized by what they see. In this episode: a company charting a different path; a litigator holding big tech accountable; and data workers organizing for better conditions.
Late Night Linux – Episode 252
A new version of Ubuntu is somewhat overshadowed by hateful translations but also runs on Arm Macs, more developments in the Unity saga, Microsoft teaches us how to install Linux, a serious lesson from false positives in Android’s malware scans, GNOME’s Halloween surprise, a mini KDE Korner, and more.
Nate Graham ☛ David Edmundson on Wayland and Quake for blind people
My colleague and friend David Edmundson was interviewed recently on Brodie Robertson’s “Tech Over Tea” channel, and I seriously encourage everyone to watch it!