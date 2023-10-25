Databases News
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 25, 2023
EnterpriseDB Corp., which sells a commercial version of the popular open-source PostgreSQL database management system, today announced that it has acquired Splitgraph Inc., a startup that provides a Postgres-compatible serverless SQL application program interface for accessing data from hundreds of sources, for an undisclosed price.
Treeverse, creators of the open-source lakeFS data version control system, today announced the release of lakeFS 1.0.