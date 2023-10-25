Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
Red Hat Official ☛ We Are Red Hat Week: 9 examples of how Red Hat supports career growth [Ed: But Red Hat is firing lots of workers; this is pure marketing...]
As we gear up for the anniversary of the original release of Red Hat Linux on October 31st, Red Hatters all around the globe are celebrating We Are Red Hat Week this week. It is our annual celebration of all the things that make Red Hat, Red Hat: our brand, our culture, and, most of all, our people!
In preparation for this week, we asked folks to share their favorite part about working at Red Hat. Many responses talked about how Red Hat supports associates' career growth through interesting, challenging work and ample learning opportunities.
Red Hat Official ☛ The benefits of certified software for organizations using Red Hat Enterprise Linux [Ed: They can also use RHEL clones, but Red hat will viciously crack down on those now, pulling up the ladder (all the work of volunteers, long exploited by Red Hat)]
Most organizations that use Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) today are running a mix of Red Hat-provided and third-party software on their RHEL systems. Red Hat-provided software is accessed through RHEL content delivery systems, which offer software that is supported and maintained by Red Hat itself.
Things get a little more complicated with software that isn’t included with RHEL. This software can come from a variety of sources, including upstream software distribution systems (such as the community-run Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux (EPEL) repository), programming language runtim
Red Hat Official ☛ We Are Red Hat Week: 11 reasons why Red Hatters love working with other Red Hatters [Ed: This is very shallow marketing. Red Hat is barely working with other distros now; in some cases it actively attacks them.]
As we gear up for the anniversary of the release of Red Hat Linux on October 31st, Red Hatters all around the globe are celebrating We Are Red Hat Week this week. It is our annual celebration of all the things that make Red Hat, Red Hat: our brand, our culture, and, most of all, our people!
In preparation for We Are Red Hat Week, we asked folks to share their favorite part about working here. It’s no surprise that one of the most popular answers was the people. Here are just a few of the stories Red Hatters shared about why it’s the people that make Red Hat a great place to work.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Extended Update Support [Ed: You needn't pay IBM to get this]
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) subscriptions include an industry leading 10 year support life cycle. Red Hat provides additional support options so that you can choose the option that best fits your business requirements. For example, at the end of the 10 year life cycle you can extend the life of your Red Hat Enterprise Linux instance for an additional four years with an Extended Life Cycle Support (ELS) add-on subscription when ELS becomes available for RHEL 7 (see appendix below).
Red Hat Official ☛ Help us find the next Red Hat Certified Professional of the Year! [Ed: They are just hyping up this mostly useless paper that ceases to be valid within about 2 years]
Do you have a go-to Red Hat expert on your team? For nearly two decades, Red Hat has celebrated certified individuals who exemplify ingenuity, hard work and expertise in Red Hat technologies. Now, the search is on for the 2024 Red Hat Certified Professional of the Year!
TechRepublic ☛ Generative AI Can Write Phishing Emails, But Humans are Better at It, IBM X-Force Finds
Hacker Stephanie "Snow" Carruthers and her team found phishing emails written by security researchers saw a 3% better click rate than phishing emails written by ChatGPT.
Security Week ☛ The $64k Question: How Does AI Phishing Stack Up Against Human Social Engineers?
The Rise of AI in Phishing: Will future phishing attacks that leverage artificial intelligence be more dangerous?
Silicon Angle ☛ IBM study indicates near parity between human and AI phishing attemptsA new study released today by IBM X-Force reveals a sizable increase in artificial intelligence-assisted cyberattacks and their ability versus humans, emphasizing an urgent need for organizations to adapt and bolster cybersecurity measures.
Update
Fedora Slimbook Contributor Discount:
The team at Slimbook is giving a discount for Fedora contributors on the new Fedora Slimbook! If you’re interested, send an email to info@slimbook.es with your @fedoraproject.org email address. From there Slimbook will coordinate to place your order.
Also:
Dell and Red Hat Deliver on Managed OpenShift Server Promise
Dell and Red Hat announced general availability of managed bare metal servers with Red Hat OpenShift pre-installed.