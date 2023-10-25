Red Hat and IBM Leftovers

As we gear up for the anniversary of the original release of Red Hat Linux on October 31st, Red Hatters all around the globe are celebrating We Are Red Hat Week this week. It is our annual celebration of all the things that make Red Hat, Red Hat: our brand, our culture, and, most of all, our people!

In preparation for this week, we asked folks to share their favorite part about working at Red Hat. Many responses talked about how Red Hat supports associates' career growth through interesting, challenging work and ample learning opportunities.