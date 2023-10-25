Programming Leftovers
Tiger Oakes: The easiest way to set focus on mount in React
Using callback refs to avoid useEffect issues.
Firefox Developer Experience: Firefox WebDriver Newsletter — 119
WebDriver is a remote control interface that enables introspection and control of user agents. As such it can help developers to verify that their websites are working and performing well with all major browsers. The protocol is standardized by the W3C and consists of two separate specifications: WebDriver classic (HTTP) and the new WebDriver BiDi (Bi-Directional).
The Expressivity Limitations of Object-Oriented Programming
R
How to Create a Bubble Chart in R using ggplot2
Bubble charts are a great way to visualize data with three dimensions.
Answering some {tidymodels} questions
Last week I had the pleasure of running the Introduction to machine learning with {tidymodels} workshop as part of the R/Pharma 2023 Conference.
Unearthing Golden Nuggets of Data: A RegEx Treasure Hunt in R
In the diverse universe of data analysis, one often finds themselves in the role of an intrepid treasure hunter.
Rust
Fully Automated Releases for Rust Projects
Here is how you can publish a Rust project with a single click of a button and automate everything.
