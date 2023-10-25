Devices: Dusun Pi4, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Linux Gizmos ☛ Dusun Pi4 is a Smart Home Controller and IoT Gateway
Launched just last month, the Dusun Pi4 is a feature-rich alternative to the popular Raspberry Pi 4. Powered by a Rockchip RK3568 with a 1TOPs NPU, this device emphasizes performance, extensive connectivity options, and ample storage capacity.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi Robot Doly Rolls into Kickstarter
Levent Erenler is using a Raspberry Pi to power this open-source robot named Doly that you can support over at Kickstarter.
Arduino ☛ Open-source loom encourages interdisciplinary learning
You don’t need to go back more than a century to find people who carried the job title “scientist” without any qualifiers. But as STEM fields advanced, people had to become increasingly specialized in more niche disciplines.
Arduino ☛ Fortune Cat uses embedded speech recognition to predict your future
For well over one hundred years, people have been constructing machines that dispense fortunes to those who ask at the insertion of a coin and the push of a button. In modern days, this has taken the form of mobile apps that can be far more expansive, albeit with a lack of physical interaction.
CNX Software ☛ DSOM-020R PX30 development board review – Unboxing, Benchmarks, and Zigbee gateway
Dusun IoT DSOM-020R PX30 is a development board based on the company’s 1.3GHz Rockchip PX30K quad-core Cortex-A35 module of the same name designed for industrial applications that emphasize reliability and power efficiency.
CNX Software ☛ CanMV-K230 AI development board features Kendryte K230 dual-core 64-bit RISC-V processor
CanMV-K230 is a credit card-sized development board for AI and computer vision applications based on the Kendryte K230 dual-core C908 64-bit RISC-V processor with built-in KPU (Knowledge Process Unit) and various interfaces such as MIPI CSI inputs and Ethernet.