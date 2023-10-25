today's leftovers
Djalel Oukid ☛ Linux-Tech&More Weekly Roundup (October 22, 2023): Ubuntu 23.10, VLC 3.0.19, ONLYOFFICE 7.5, Arch Linux October ISO, and KDE Plasma 6 Release Schedule
I've often contemplated the idea of curating a weekly roundup, dedicated to showcasing the latest developments in the Linux, open-source, and tech sectors. This week, I finally decided to take the plunge and embark on this new venture. The past week was nothing short of exhilarating, with a multitude of releases and breaking news.
FreeBSD ☛ EuroBSDCon 2023 Trip Report – Mark Johnston
The FreeBSD Foundation kindly helped sponsor my trip to Coimbra, where EuroBSDCon 2023 was held. As usual, the conference consisted of a two-day FreeBSD developer summit followed by the conference proper, also two days long.
How to Avoid Cloud-Native Complexity [Ed: The answer is in the headline; avoid all this "clown" thing?]
The more choices users have in your cloud-native application, the more complex it gets. Uncontrolled complexity, like entropy, always increases.
Kanister.io: A CNCF Sandbox Project for App-Consistent Backup
Kanister is a cloud-native data protection workflow tool that manages data operations for application-consistent backup and recovery.
SUSE's Corporate Blog ☛ SUSE Open Build Service now adopted by the Kubernetes to generate its official packages!
Kubernetes, the popular open-source container orchestration system, has recently announced that it is using the Open Build Service (OBS) platform to generate and publish its official packages to its new official repository: pkgs.k8s.io.