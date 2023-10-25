Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

An avalanche is just a fast-moving mass of snow down a mountain. That may sound simple but it doesn’t make it easy to predict.

Avalanches can be triggered by fluctuations in the snowpack, including heavy snowfall, a warm spell, an earthquake, or humans. (Some 90 percent of avalanche accidents are set off by the victim.) Annual avalanche accidents and fatalities in the United States have increased steadily, with the average national annual fatality rate climbing five times above the rate in the 1950s.