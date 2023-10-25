Tux Machines

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” Is Slated for Release on April 25th, 2024

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” will be Canonical’s 40th Ubuntu release and 10th LTS (Long-Term Support) release, receiving up to 10 years of software and security updates, until April 2034.

Linux Mint 21.3 to Ship with Cinnamon 6.0 and Experimental Wayland Support

As I reported a couple of months ago, Linux Mint 21.3 is planned for release on Christmas 2023, but there were no details at that moment in time about its new features except that it would bring a new version of the Cinnamon desktop environment.

GNOME 45.1 Improves Flatpak Permission Checks, Adds Support for More CPUs

GNOME 45.1 looks like a small point release, even if I expected it to bring some big changes. It comes with an updated GNOME Software app that offers improved Flatpak permission checks and the ability to report PackageKit GPG-related errors in the GUI, some styling fixes, and optimized loading of the App Details page.

Latest Steam Client Update Enables New VR Gamepad UI in SteamVR Beta on Linux

For Linux gamers, the new Steam Client update includes the 64-bit openvr_api.so library to enable the new VR gamepad UI in SteamVR beta, improves screen reader support, fixes the in-game overlay keyboard input to work on systems with iBus, such as GNOME, adds the -cef-force-accessibility flag to force steamwebhelper to enable accessibility support, and improves the handling of some open URL requests.

TUXEDO Linux Gaming Laptops Powered by AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs Are Back

TUXEDO Stellaris 16 was unveiled earlier this year in April, but it was powered by an Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU. On the other hand, TUXEDO Polaris 15 was first announced three years ago, in September 2020, but it was updated in November 2022 with an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and high-end NVIDIA GPUs.

Resources and Tools for Starting a Technical Community

A technical community is simply a group of like-minded people with some degree of technical knowledge who gather to improve the Internet and the local community it serves. You may be familiar with some of the large technical communities like APRICOT, NANOG, or Internet2. But how did they get to where they are today? How do you start a group to share best practices, get training, identify knowledge and skill gaps that need filling, or collaborate to co-create solutions to local technical challenges?

New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.2 (Android)

This release is identical to our 13.0.1 release, but fixes an issue with the Android apk version-code which collided with our 13.0 releases. This colliding version code prevented us from publishing to Google Play, so we have built 13.0.2 with an empty commit in order to generate a new non-colliding version code.

New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.1

This release backports important security updates from Firefox 115.4.0esr and

Putting Censorship Circumvention to the Test: Security Audit Findings

Security audits are important, they uncover blind spots, peel back assumptions, and show us ways to improve our overall security posture. A series of penetration tests and code audits were performed specifically targeting methods by which users connect to bridges in Tor Browser, as well as OONI Probe, rdsys, BridgeDB and Conjure.

The AI in a Box is a Rockchip-powered offline and open-source LLM device

ESP32-based development board packs AMOLED display

Edge AI Fanless PC equipped with Nvidia Jetson Orin

Graphics: Mesa 23.3.0 RC1, Mike Blumenkrantz's Work, and AMDVLK Deprecation
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
KDE Frameworks 5.111 Is Out and KDE Plasma 6 Now Has a Release Schedule
With a bit of delay, the KDE Project released KDE Frameworks 5.111 as the latest version of this collection of more than 80 add-on libraries to Qt that provide commonly needed functionality for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and KDE software.
Linux Mint 21.3 to Ship with Cinnamon 6.0 and Experimental Wayland Support
Linux Mint 21.3 will be the first release of Linux Mint to ship with an experimental Wayland session for its Cinnamon flavor.
Microsoft Infiltrates Ubuntu
Security Leftovers
Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Cohesity Data Clown
Microsoft Will be Presumed Dead When Windows Has Market Share Under 1%
Android Leftovers
New Google Leak Reveals Powerful Google Photos Feature For Android
GNU/Linux in Morocco: Free/Libre Operating System Estimated to Run on 3% of Laptops and Desktops (3 Times More Than Just Two Years Ago)
Apache, Plasma, firewalld updates in Tumbleweed
Bye bye Fedora - Hello NixOS
The Truth Will Liberate Computer Users
Microsoft Called It a "Linux Infestation" (They View GNU/Linux as a Parasite to be Killed)
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Openwashing
GNU/Linux Applications: System Monitoring Tools, Geany, and More
Programming Leftovers
Microsoft Antitrust Violations or Flirtations
Events: Latin America LibreOffice Conference, LibrePlanet, FOSDEM PGDay, and More
New SUSE Articles on Buzzwords
today's howtos
The AI in a Box is a Rockchip-powered offline and open-source LLM device
Moreover, all the code is made available under an open-source license, including their library for optimized transformer inference on the RockChip NPU
Devices and Boards: MontaVista, ROS, Automobiles, RISC-V, ESP32
BSD Now and FreeBSD workstation story
Games: Squadron 42, HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 - Turbocharged, Farlight 84, Victoria 3: Colossus of the South, and More
Mozilla: Buzzwords Rather Than Substance, Performance, and Servo
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Development Starts, Code Name Announced
Learn about the new code name of the upcoming Ubuntu 24.04 LTS release with a timeline, tentative new features and more.
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
I just tried Android 14's AI wallpaper generator — and it looks like the future
Raspberry Pi CM4-based industrial panel PC adds 4G LTE, RS232 and RS485, M.2 NVMe SSD
EDATEC ED-HMI2120-101C is a Raspberry Pi CM4-based industrial panel PC
Linux Mint Enables Testing Repo and Plans for Wayland
Learn about the new unstable repository, Hypnotix upgrades, and Linux Mint's plans for Wayland support.
The Trillion-Dollar (Not!) Gorilla is Losing It
The Problem With News Deserts
Today in Techrights
Adopting Gemini Protocol
Kernel Space: The 2023 Image-Based Linux Summit and Finer-grained BPF Tokens
Defining open hardware
Open-source hardware (or open hardware) refers to hardware that is developed in a manner similar to open-source software
Security Leftovers
today's leftovers
SparkFun and Raspberry Pi Stories
New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.1
Tor Browser 13.0.1 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory
No, fixing a Debian OS update shouldn't require a reinstall!
JRG Systems - Hacking on FreeBSD with an Apple Silicon MacBook
I made a video about how to hack on FreeBSD from an Apple Silicon MacBook
Fastfetch – fetch system information
GNOME 45.1 Improves Flatpak Permission Checks, Adds Support for More CPUs
The GNOME Project announced today the release and general availability for public consumption of GNOME 45.1 as the first point release to the latest GNOME 45 “Riga” desktop environment series.
Applications for GNU/Linux and Openwashing
5 more stories for today
Graphics and Kernel: Simon Ser, Mike Blumenkrantz, and More
RISC-V Summit, SiFive layoffs, and More
Very High Demand for Raspberry Pi 5
Android Leftovers
Telegram blocks Hamas channels on Android in violation of policy related to terrorism
PostgreSQL Upselling and Release of pg_timetable v5.6
Kubernetes: ingress2gateway, Acorn, and More
Programming Leftovers
Proprietary/Artificial Intelligence (AI) Leftovers
Games: Godot 4.2 beta 3 and lots more
7 aritcles by GamingOnLinux
Windows TCO (Microsoft Economic Harm)
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Out Loud, mintCast, Coder Radio, and More
today's howtos
Ubuntu: Kernel, Doctor Who, Ubuntu Studio and Buzzwords Day
The Portenta Hat Carrier board adds Raspberry Pi HAT support to the Portenta X8 SBC
The Arduino Portenta Hat Carrier board aims to interface the Linux-capable Portenta X8 board with the vast ecosystem of Raspberry Pi HAT (Hardware on Top) expansion boards
TUXEDO launches 5th generation Polaris 15 and Stellaris 16 Linux gaming laptops
These machines promise a balance of high performance, affordability, and power efficiency, making high-end gaming accessible to a wider audience
Window Maker Live 0.96.0-0 Released
If you're a fan of the Window Maker window manager, there's a new official release of the Linux distribution that champions the old-school user interface
KDE: February 2024 MegaRelease
Just a heads-up to you people who wondered when Alien BOB would pick up on the KDE Plasma bleeding edge again
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
Microsoft Layoffs, More Shutdowns, and Unionsation Effort Amid Fears of More Mass Layoffs at Microsoft
EU Cyber ​​Resilience Act would harm open source software and competitiveness
If the EU Cyber Resilience Act is adopted in its present form, it would seriously harm the open source ecosystem and the competitiveness of the European economy, argues EDRi member Vrijschrift Foundation in a letter to the Dutch Parliament
GNU poke and GNU Parallel 20231022
openSUSE to have Logos Competition
The openSUSE Community is pleased to announce a logo competition for a new openSUSE logo as well as four openSUSE distributions
Mozilla Firefox 119 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
the Mozilla Firefox 119 open-source web browser is now available for download and it’s time to take a first look at its new features and improvements.
Audacity 3.4.0 Beta is out! Musical View, Time stretching & New Exporter
Audacity audio editor released the Beta version of the next 3.4.0
Latest Steam Client Update Enables New VR Gamepad UI in SteamVR Beta on Linux
Valve released today a new Steam Client update for all supported platforms that introduces several new features, improvements, as well as bug fixes.
Android Leftovers
Google will require Android apps to better moderate AI-generated content
What’s Your Ubuntu 24.04 Codename Prediction
A new Ubuntu release cycle is about to get underway which means a new Ubuntu codename is needed
Stable kernels: Linux 6.5.9, Linux 6.1.60, Linux 5.15.137, Linux 5.10.199, Linux 5.4.259, Linux 4.19.297, and Linux 4.14.328
I'm announcing the release of the 6.5.9 kernel
Microsoft's Elephant in the Room
Microsoft goes quite far to attack, intimidate, silence, and publicly humiliate those who speak about the fraud, including Microsoft's own dissenting insiders
Microsoft's Windows Division is Collapsing
The bottom line is, Windows is down, its dominance is rapidly waning, and the media helps Microsoft distract from it by resorting to buzzwords like "Hey Hi" (AI) and clown computing (Azure) even when both area have layoffs and losses
TUXEDO Linux Gaming Laptops Powered by AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs Are Back
German-based Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers announced today the return of its TUXEDO Polaris 15 and TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Linux gaming laptops with AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs.
How to Create and Use Workspaces in Linux Mint
Configuring workspaces in Linux Mint Cinnamon desktop is super easy and effective. Here's how to do it.
Android Leftovers
What is a privacy-focused Android phone
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
7 new picks concering R, C, and more
Guide to Create and Use Hot Corners in Linux Mint
Do you know you can customize Linux Mint effectively to enable hot corners? Here's how.
Edge AI Fanless PC equipped with Nvidia Jetson Orin
ICP Germany recently presented a Fanless embedded PC for high-performance applications such as machine vision, automation, IoT and industrial control
Web Browser News
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi News, SiFive Layoffs
Kodi 21.0 "Omega" Beta 1
First, we would like to make a few targeted announcements
Games: Heads Will Roll: Reforged, METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1, and More
GNOME Foundation Welcomes Holly Million as Executive Director
Holly holds a Master of Arts in Education from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Harvard University
today's howtos
Updated Lists for Free Software Options in Scanning, System Administrators, Tiling Window and Text Editing
It's time to port your widgets to Plasma 6
Consider this a formal heads-up
Devices: Dusun Pi4, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Programming Leftovers
today's leftovers
Databases News
Ubuntu Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: Mozilla, Late Night Linux, and Tech Over Tea
New episodes
7 Best Push Notification Software for Linux and Various Free Software/Application Lists
today's howtos
Security Leftovers
WordPress 6.4 RC2 and WordPress.com parent Automattic acquires all-in-one messaging app Texts.com for $50M
70 Best Linux Blog Compilation You’ll Ever Need
"Tux Machines is one of the most popular Linux blogs around the world."