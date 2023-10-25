In the previous post, we got AI generated jokes into our Qwik application from OpenAI API. It worked, but the user experience suffered because we had to wait until the API completed the entire response before updating the client.

A better experience, as you’ll know if you’ve used any AI chat tools, is to respond as soon as each bit of text is generated. It becomes a sort of teletype effect.

That’s what we’re going to build today using HTTP streams.