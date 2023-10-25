openSUSE to have Logos Competition
The openSUSE Community is pleased to announce a logo competition for a new openSUSE logo as well as four openSUSE distributions; Tumbleweed, Leap, Slowroll and Kalpa.
You read that correctly; the openSUSE Community is considering a new, distinct openSUSE logo to represent the project; essentially, a new chameleon-inspired design. This new logo should complement the brand identity of the openSUSE Project with its distributions. The color green (#73ba25) is reserved as the primary logo color for the project, but color suggestions for distribution logos are welcome.
Update
-
The End of an Era: openSUSE Calls for Fresh Logo Submissions
The openSUSE Project has announced a contest for a new logo as well as for the Tumbleweed, Leap, Slowroll, and Kalpa variants.