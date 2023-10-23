Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC Running Linux: Power Consumption
This is a multi-part blog looking at an Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC running Linux. In this series, we examine every aspect of this Mini PC in detail from a Linux perspective. We’ll compare the machine with modern desktop PC counterparts along the way.
This machine is from GEEKOM, a leading and respected brand and manufacturer of Mini PCs. They provide a 3 year warranty on their Mini PCs.
For this instalment in the series, we’re going to examine the power consumption of the NUC 13 Pro Mini PC and compare that to a couple of desktop machines.
The chart below shows the power consumption with the Intel NUC (i7-1360P) compared with a 12th generation Intel desktop machine (i5-12400F) and a 10th generation Intel desktop machine (i5-10400). The specifications of each machine are detailed in the previous article in this series.