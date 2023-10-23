Tux Machines

Tor Project blog

Global Encryption Day: Encryption's Critical Role in Safeguarding Human Rights

Needless to say, fighting for the protection of encryption is a topic for us 365 days a year. But we want to use this day to reflect on some of the efforts we have initiated or supported in 2023 to ensure access to encryption and push back against government efforts that seek to undermine it - from signing letters and supporting ally organizations on a number of advocacy and awareness campaigns to expanding our outreach and training efforts or localizing educational content.

LinuxGizmos.com

LicheeConsole4A compact laptop with RISC-V can now be preordered

MusicPi audio expansion board for Raspberry Pi Pico

Octa-core Rockchip based SBC for autonomous mobile robots

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 22nd, 2023

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

qBittorrent 4.6 Released with Initial I2P Support, Torrent Tags Editing, and More

qBittorrent 4.6 comes almost a year after the qBittorrent 4.5 series and introduces experimental BitTorrent over I2P (Invisible Internet Protocol) support for encrypted and anonymized torrenting. For those not in the know, I2P addressing uses a destination rather than an IP and port.

Windows in China: It Must be Alarming to Microsoft and Its Drug Dealer, Bill Gates

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 23, 2023

“They’ll get sort of addicted, and then we’ll somehow figure out how to collect sometime in the next decade.”

-- Bill Gates

Face of panda character

THE decline or demise of Microsoft in China was covered this morning in Techrights, but judging by this data (as ODF) Vista 11 is simply not growing in China, it's GNU/Linux that's growing and Windows in general is going down sharply relative to other platforms (screenshots in Techrights). In the past half a year Vista 11 gained just 2%, mostly at the expense of other versions of Windows, and Windows XP still has 2% market share in China.

Vista 11 has been "officially" out for over 2 years and even 26-27 months if one considers the fake "leak". So this is appalling and it means a lack of revenue. China has already put some restrictions in place. It does not like the spyware and demands changes. How many more handshakes need Bill Gates do with Xi and Epstein to gain acceptance?

Vista 11

Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC Running Linux: Power Consumption
This is a multi-part blog looking at an Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC running Linux
Linux 6.6-rc7
almost there now
This Past Weekend in Tux Machines
2 days' GNU/Linux news
 
Mozilla Firefox 119 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
the Mozilla Firefox 119 open-source web browser is now available for download and it’s time to take a first look at its new features and improvements.
Android Leftovers
Best VPN for Android in 2023
What Sort of Sick Person Tries to Put a GNU/Linux News Site Down?
The more you attack GNU/Linux, the stronger it will get
Moral Support for Richard Stallman From the FreeBSD Community
Some of these comments may sound divisive and rude, but they echo what my wife and I experienced
Chromium is Not Really Open, Chromium is Just Monoculture (and Firefox Has Given Up, Mozilla is Sponsored by the Chromium Company)
]usability and accessibility will go down the drain, imperiling the most vulnerable in society
today's leftovers
4 more assorted stories
Security Leftovers
4 stories for today
today's howtos
only 5 for now
Android Leftovers
Google Keep rolls out text formatting on Android [U: Old notes]
PeaZip 9.5 File Archiver Brings UI and Performance Improvements
The latest PeaZip 9.5 archiver unveils heightened performance, a faster mode for archive browsing, and polished file manager functionalities
Errands is a Top To-Do List App for Linux Users
To get stuff done you need to get organised, and to-do apps can be an invaluable tool in helping you achieve that
9 Halloween/Spooky Desktop Wallpapers for Ubuntu
Should you like an image below do download it from Unsplash
Keeping Things Simple Means Making Things Faster
The static pages/site generator is simple and fast for now
8 Best Free and Open Source Replacements for ls
The Command Line Interface (CLI) is a way of interacting with your computer
Review: Ubuntu Cinnamon 23.10 and Linux Mint 6 "Debian Edition"
In the middle of October, Canonical published Ubuntu 23.10 and its herd of community editions soon followed
Today in Techrights
one day's articles
The Curious Case of Australia and GNU/Linux
There are quite a few famous Linux developers who come from Australia
The Journey of a Site With About 200,000 Web Pages
And about 20,000 Gemini pages
today's leftovers
Debian, Mozilla, and more
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Events
Some FOSS leftovers
Prose linting with Vale and Flycheck in Emacs on FreeBSD
Prose linting tool that runs on your local system
Open Hardware and Retro Leftovers
Arduino and more
Security Leftovers
Several stories, Free software focus
pgAdmin 4 v7.8 Released
The pgAdmin Development Team is pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 7.8
Calamares & Arch (Derivatives)
an independent Linux installer
today's howtos
some Sunday howtos
8 Best Free and Open Source Replacements for ls and a look at 'g'
Some ls alternatives
AlmaLinux vs Ubuntu - How to Select the Best One?
Whenever a newcomer drops into the Linux world, he or she gets bombarded with hundreds of different flavors of Linux, known as distros. And so, Linux enthusiasts always create comparison guides on the go.
Get Ready for Overskride: A Simple Bluetooth App for Linux
Linux enthusiasts have a new reason to celebrate
Libre Arts - Weekly-ish recap — 22 October 2023
Week highlights: new releases of LightZone, OSPRay, and Ardour, exciting changes coming to Krita
The Dinner Table Talk at Internet Relay Chat (IRC)
IRC is a real-time communication protocol with many hundreds if not thousands of applications offering full support
Framework 13 Is The Last Laptop You Need To Buy
true to its "build it the way you want it" philosophy, Framework doesn't force Windows on you
The Green Robot (Linux Inside) Has Taken Over Asia
Android dominates. Android uses Linux.
Security and Digital Restrictions (DRM) Plots Like 'Attestation'
3 stories
Programming Leftovers
5 stories, various topics
Open Hardware: RISC-V, Arduino, and More
3 stories
KDE Itinerary Update and Sam Thursfield's (GNOME) Update
Some desktop-related work
Android Leftovers
How to create generative AI wallpapers with Android 14
Warehouse: A Must-Have App Manager for Flatpak Enthusiasts
Seeking an efficient Flatpak app manager? Warehouse’s intuitive GUI offers Flatpak users a seamless experience and efficiency. Check it out
today's howtos
technical articles
Games: Steam Deck and Proton Updates
Both by Liam Dawe
Reviewers Anonymous take a spin of Alpine and contrast it with antiX
On a whim, I gave alpine a try
OpenBSD's buitl-in memory leak detection
great malloc by the way, clean design and implementation
Libreboot 20231021 released!
This new release, Libreboot 20231021, released today 21 October 2023, is a new testing release of Libreboot
Geary 44 Email App for Linux Adds Two Nifty Enhancements (UPDATED)
Geary 44 sounds like an interesting release with useful changes
KDE vs. GNOME: Choosing the Perfect Linux Desktop Experience
A comparative study of two prominent Linux desktop environments, KDE and GNOME to assist you in making an informed choice.
Unifont 15.1.03 Released
Unifont 15.1.03 is now available
Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update, Linux Weekly Roundup, and Kernel
3 stories
Red Hat's Puff Pieces of the Week
And one article about AlmaLinux
Perl and Python Programming
4 links for now
Openwashing and Free Software
Openwashing and more
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Linux Link Tech Show, and mintCast
3 new episodes
Security Leftovers
Security links for Satuday mostly
today's howtos
many howtos for the night
Meet ONLYOFFICE Docs v7.5: a built-in PDF editor, automatic hyphenation, Morph transitions and more
ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors, a free desktop application for Linux
Why Ubuntu 23.10 ISOs Have Been Temporarily Withdrawn
Due to the hate speech found in some of the translations in the Ubuntu 23.10 desktop installer, the ISOs were withdrawn from the mirrors
Voyager 23.10
New release
FreeBSD 14.0-RC2 Now Available
The second RC build of the 14.0-RELEASE release cycle is now available
New YouTube Videos (Over Invidious)
Regarding GNU/Linux this past week
Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) Officially Released with Linux 6.5 and GNOME 45
Canonical officially released today the Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) operating system, which comes with some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies, improved hardware support, and many other changes.
VirtualBox 7.0.12 Adds Initial Support for Linux 6.6 and openSUSE 15.5 Kernels
Oracle released today VirtualBox 7.0.12 as another maintenance update in the latest VirtualBox 7.0 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform virtualization software.
Fedora 39 is Preparing for Release
The latest release from the Fedora team is about to be unleashed and it includes plenty to excite users of all types
Heavy Toll for Sites That Relied on Google and Search Engine Manipulation (SEO)
Google sells ads, not news
Kernel Build and Mesa Graphics
Tom's Hardware on Linux and BK on Kernel 5.15.135
Ubuntu on Laptops and Proprietary Software
2 Ubuntu stories
Programming Leftovers
C, Rust, and more
Raspberry Pi and Arduino Stories
4 stories for now
Software: YuranPad, WorldWideWeb, Listmonk, and More
FOSS for GNU/Linux and more
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Events
PGConf.EU 2023, EuroBSDCon 2023, and more
Security and Windows TCO
incidents and analyses
today's howtos
many howtos for today
Bitwarden vs. Proton Pass: Comparing Top Open-Source Password Managers
Bitwarden and Proton Pass are two excellent open-source password managers
How to Build a Corporate Pyramid
I strongly feel like the company is exploiting the presence of women as a sort of bait - a bait for the critics, especially ones who are guys
Fedora Family / IBM: From airport ground staff operations to Fedora Operations Architect, report from Things Open 2023 (Raleigh, NC)
People of Red Hat/Fedora
Gnuastro 0.21 released
I am happy to announce the release of GNU Astronomy Utilities (Gnuastro) version 0.21
Games: Gearbits, Blender, Lutris, and More
half a dozen new ones from Liam Dawe
Linux Desktop Migration Tool
I looked around and asked around, so that I could build on something instead of starting from scratch. But all I found were very personal scripts with hardcoded values, specific use cases… nothing generic enough.
Locked and Loaded with new COSMIC DE Updates!
The wallpaper in this mockup is an image from Greg Rakozy on Unsplash
GNOME, Gear, Pipewire update in Tumbleweed
Snapshots of openSUSE Tumbleweed this week ranged from small- to medium-sized updates
Geany 2.0 Open-Source IDE Released with UI Improvements, Initial Meson Support
Geany 2.0 has been released today as a major update to this fast and lightweight GTK-based open-source IDE (Integrated Development Environment).
Peppermint Mini: The Newest Member of the Peppermint OS Family
Still in beta, Peppermint Mini promises enhanced flexibility and options. Get a sneak peek at what it has to offer here
Finally, An Open-Source 8088 BIOS
For retrocomputing enthusiasts, it’s of great value to have a open-source BIOS that can be shared, modified, and tweaked as needed to suit a wide variety of end uses
Octa-core Rockchip based SBC for autonomous mobile robots
This SBC also supports the latest Debian 12 Bookworm in addition to Yocto
More About the PineTime
Since my initial review of the PineTime 10 days ago [1] I’ve used it in more situations
GNU/Linux is Only Growing
It's good to be advocating something that's on the rise
Today in Techrights
one day's articles