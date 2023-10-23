Windows in China: It Must be Alarming to Microsoft and Its Drug Dealer, Bill Gates
“They’ll get sort of addicted, and then we’ll somehow figure out how to collect sometime in the next decade.”
-- Bill Gates
THE decline or demise of Microsoft in China was covered this morning in Techrights, but judging by this data (as ODF) Vista 11 is simply not growing in China, it's GNU/Linux that's growing and Windows in general is going down sharply relative to other platforms (screenshots in Techrights). In the past half a year Vista 11 gained just 2%, mostly at the expense of other versions of Windows, and Windows XP still has 2% market share in China.
Vista 11 has been "officially" out for over 2 years and even 26-27 months if one considers the fake "leak". So this is appalling and it means a lack of revenue. China has already put some restrictions in place. It does not like the spyware and demands changes. How many more handshakes need Bill Gates do with Xi and Epstein to gain acceptance? █