today's howtos
Adam Young: No Negative Access Rules
A rule of this nature is such that you/ can say “User U cannot perform action A on resource R.”
FOSSLinux ☛ The ultimate guide to using the Git push command in Linux
The git push command is pivotal in synchronizing local changes with remote repositories. This guide offers an exhaustive exploration, ensuring every Linux developer can update repositories with confidence.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ How to Display Battery Percentage in Ubuntu’s Top Panel
If you’ve installed Ubuntu on a laptop, you might want to view battery percentage in the top bar. In this post, I’ll show you how to do this. While the Quick Settings menu shows you the percentage of battery remaining it’s “out of sight” until you click on it. Useful for the occasional check but not ideal if you’re prone to forgetting (as I am).
FOSSLinux ☛ Top 10 netstat commands for your Linux networking playbook
netstat is a fundamental tool for network administration in Linux. Explore our selection of 10 commands that every Linux user should incorporate into their networking toolkit.
Systemd Free ☛ firefox/mozilla forks recent menu vanishes and how to get it back
Firefox and some of its clones in recent times, when used in a non-systemd, non-DM, non-dbus/logind environment they open up without the topline menus being visible. Mozilla trying to log and control through those spying environments all they can will allow the menus to vanish when their spying gadgets aren’t present.
University of Toronto ☛ Understanding dynamic menubar menus in GNU Emacs
Suppose, not hypothetically, that you don't just want to add a new menu to Emacs' menu bar, but that you want to dynamically determine what's in this menu. You have two options, one simple to understand and use but involving magic and one complicated but with less magic. The simple option is an easy menu with a :filter. An easy-menu filter function has a simple calling convention and a simple usage. It's called with a list of the menu entries you initially specified in easy-menu-define (or the equivalent if you did it yourself), and it returns a list of what menu entries should be included, in exactly the same format. The easy-menu menu entry format is also quite powerful and expressive, letting you do things like bind menu entries to expressions, not just functions.
Devever ☛ Mitigating the Hetzner/Linode XMPP.ru MitM interception incident
It seems likely that this attack was orchestrated by the state of Germany (or Germany acting in concert with one or more other nation states). There are other possibilities; for example, both Hetzner and Linode might have decided to voluntarily comply with a wiretapping request from a foreign power that was not binding upon them, but this would reflect extremely badly on them, might well be illegal, and seems unlikely.
Detection. This attack could have been mitigated. It could also (potentially) have been detected: [...]