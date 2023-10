Needless to say, fighting for the protection of encryption is a topic for us 365 days a year. But we want to use this day to reflect on some of the efforts we have initiated or supported in 2023 to ensure access to encryption and push back against government efforts that seek to undermine it - from signing letters and supporting ally organizations on a number of advocacy and awareness campaigns to expanding our outreach and training efforts or localizing educational content.

Congratulations to Canonical Ltd. and Free Software community for the release of Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur! It is released on Thursday 12 October 2023 or simply six months after the previous version 23.04 on April. We presented here a compilation of all download links including the Official Flavors, mirrors, and torrents. Let's download and empower our computer, laptop and server with Ubuntu.

Warehouse: A Must-Have App Manager for Flatpak Enthusiasts

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 22, 2023



The world of Linux application management has seen a significant shift with the introduction of the Flatpak packages. These containers offer developers a unified platform to distribute their applications, ensuring they run consistently across various Linux distributions.

But as with any rapidly growing technology, there is a need for practical management tools. Enter Warehouse, the app manager making waves in the Flatpak community.

