Games: Steam Deck and Proton Updates
Proton gets upgrades for TEKKEN 8, Burnout Paradise Remastered, Cyberpunk 2077
Valve released two separate Proton upgrades recently with Proton Hotfix and Proton Experimental both seeing releases. Here's what's new for Steam Deck and desktop Linux gaming.
Steam Deck Beta gets some essential bug fixes and new Gyro options
Valve put up some nice bug fixes in the latest Preview and Beta updates for the Steam Deck, here's a run over what's new and improved for you.