There are two ways around this; the bad way of Emacs crimes and the proper way, which has worked for me so far. Both ways start with the fact that menus are actually Emacs keymaps, especially including menus in the menu bar, which is itself tied up in keymaps; you add a menu to the menu bar by adding it to either the global keymap or the current major mode keymap under a special format of key names. The reason that easy-menu-define adds your menu to the front of the menu bar is that it winds up using define-key, and define-key adds the new key binding to the front of the keymap. If we want our new menu to be anywhere else in the menu bar, we need to get the easy-menu system to use define-key-after instead (either with or without an explicit thing to put our new menu after).