Security and Windows TCO

Freexian Meetup, by Stefano Rivera, Utkarsh Gupta, et al.

During DebConf, Freexian organized a meetup for its collaborators and those interested in learning more about Freexian and its services. It was well received and many people interested in Freexian showed up.

Some developers who were interested in contributing to LTS came to get more details about joining the project. And some prospective customers came to get to know us and ask questions.