Security and Windows TCO
Medevel ☛ TIDoS: The Offensive Web Application Penetration Testing Framework
The Offensive Manual Web Application Penetration Testing Framework.
SANS ☛ VMware Releases Security Patches for Fusion, Workstation and Aria Operations for Logs, (Fri, Oct 20th)
VMware released advisories VMSA-2023-0021 and VMSA-2023-0022 that have been rated as important. They are as follows: [...]
Freexian Collaborators: Debian Contributions: Freexian meetup, debusine updates, lpr/lpd in Debian, and more! (by Utkarsh Gupta, Stefano Rivera)
Freexian Meetup, by Stefano Rivera, Utkarsh Gupta, et al.
During DebConf, Freexian organized a meetup for its collaborators and those interested in learning more about Freexian and its services. It was well received and many people interested in Freexian showed up.
Some developers who were interested in contributing to LTS came to get more details about joining the project. And some prospective customers came to get to know us and ask questions.
Security Week ☛ Iranian Hackers Lurked for 8 Months in Government Network
Iran-linked hacking group Crambus spent eight months inside a compromised network of a Middle Eastern government, Broadcom’s Symantec cybersecurity unit reports.
Security Week ☛ Authorities Seize Control of RagnarLocker Ransomware Dark Web Site
The RagnarLocker ransomware group’s dark web leak site has been seized in a coordinated law enforcement operation.
Security Week ☛ In Other News: Energy Services Firm Hacked, Tech CEO Gets Prison Time, X Glitch Leads to CIA Channel Hijack
Summary of notable cybersecurity news stories that may be top headlines, but are important for the week of October 16, 2023.
Silicon Angle ☛ FBI takes down 17 websites used in massive North Korean hiring schemeThe Federal Bureau of Investigation has seized 17 websites that it claims were used to recruit and hire thousands of phony information technology workers from North Korea.
Windows TCO
Silicon Angle ☛ Law enforcement takes aim at Ragnar Locker’s stolen data leak sites
An international law enforcement operation involving the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation and various national police forces has seized data leak sites belonging to the Ragnar Locker ransomware gang.
Security Week ☛ Okta Support System Hacked, Sensitive Customer Data Stolen
Identity and access management tech firm Okta on Friday warned that hackers broke into its support case management system and stole sensitive data that can be used to impersonate valid users.
Krebs On Security ☛ Hackers Stole Access Tokens from Okta’s Support Unit
Okta, a company that provides identity tools like multi-factor authentication and single sign-on to thousands of businesses, has suffered a security breach involving a compromise of its customer support unit, KrebsOnSecurity has learned. Okta says the incident affected a “very small number” of customers, however it appears the hackers responsible had access to Okta’s support platform for at least two weeks before the company fully contained the intrusion.
Quartz ☛ One in four Americans have had their health data compromised this year
More than a quarter of the US population has had their health data exposed in security breaches this year, with a rise in ransomware attacks and other hacking efforts affecting nearly 87 million patients, according to internet security firm Atlas VPN. Data of more than 45 million patients was compromised in the third quarter of 2023 alone, up from the 37 million patients affected in all of 2022.
Atlas VPN ☛ Patient data breaches doubled, reaching 87M in 2023
The data is based on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights database. Health organizations must report any health data breaches that impact 500 or more people to the secretary, which makes them public.
In 2022, over 37 million patients in the U.S. had their personal information exposed by healthcare organizations. However, breaches have skyrocketed this year. Just in the first half of 2023, hackers stole the data of over 41 million people. The third quarter marked an even greater cause for alarm, with 45 million more patients impacted.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Phony Corsair LinkedIn Listing Contains DarkGate Malware
The DarkGate malware is distributed by a Vietnamese cybercriminal ring.
