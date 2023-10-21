Do you waddle the waddle?

The monthly KDE Frameworks updates continue and version 5.111 is here as a small release that only fixes a crash affecting the KDE Plasma desktop and KDE apps when they are instructed to use DBus to launch an application with a malformed .desktop file name that is out of compliance with the specifications.

Geany 2.0 has been in developed for the past two years and it introduces experimental support for the Meson build system, a new “Change history” feature in the editor, support for AutoIt and GDScript filetypes, and support for dark-themed friendly colors for compiler messages.

Coming less than two weeks after Ardour 8.0, this first point release is here to improve support for the Novation Launchpad Pro controller by fixing MIDI port names and ensuring it works with all versions of ALSA (Advanced Linux Sound Architecture) on Linux.

The biggest change in the Raspberry Pi Imager 1.8.1 release is the rename of the Advanced Options feature (accessed using the Ctrl+Shift+X keyboard shortcut) to OS Customization, which is now available as a tabbed UI in the application rather than listing all the options in a single window where you had to scroll the view.

The European Commission is playing politics with the global Internet. It’s time it clearly rejected the idea of “network usage fees” once and for all.

Congratulations to Canonical Ltd. and Free Software community for the release of Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur! It is released on Thursday 12 October 2023 or simply six months after the previous version 23.04 on April. We presented here a compilation of all download links including the Official Flavors, mirrors, and torrents. Let's download and empower our computer, laptop and server with Ubuntu.

Bitwarden vs. Proton Pass: Comparing Top Open-Source Password Managers

Bitwarden and Proton Pass are two excellent open-source password managers.

While Bitwarden has established itself as a solid option for more than six years now, Proton Pass is a newer entry.

What should you pick? An existing trustworthy password manager or a newer option built by Proton, known for its privacy-focused products.

I have been using Bitwarden, and Proton Pass with their premium features. Primarily I utilize Bitwarden, but I have been experimenting with Proton Pass since its launch.

So, here, I shall share my user experience insights and other pointers that you need to know when selecting one as your password manager.

