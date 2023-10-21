Bitwarden vs. Proton Pass: Comparing Top Open-Source Password Managers
Bitwarden and Proton Pass are two excellent open-source password managers.
While Bitwarden has established itself as a solid option for more than six years now, Proton Pass is a newer entry.
What should you pick? An existing trustworthy password manager or a newer option built by Proton, known for its privacy-focused products.
I have been using Bitwarden, and Proton Pass with their premium features. Primarily I utilize Bitwarden, but I have been experimenting with Proton Pass since its launch.
So, here, I shall share my user experience insights and other pointers that you need to know when selecting one as your password manager.