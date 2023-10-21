Software: YuranPad, WorldWideWeb, Listmonk, and More

Some web browsers used to offer built-in features to edit and publish web pages.

You could edit any web page. Modify the text, the formatting and styling, attach images, link to another page...

After having done these editions, you could publish them to the web server so that others can see your editions.

I'm going to highlight that this was only possible for a limited period of time, on browsers with a limited audience.

WorldWideWeb (1990-1994)

The Web was originally created within a European research lab called CERN, European Organization for Nuclear Research.

This is where was developed the very first browser called "WorldWideWeb".

The original documentation pages are still available online!

The following quote highlights the read and write capabilities of this browser.