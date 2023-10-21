Software: YuranPad, WorldWideWeb, Listmonk, and More
-
Medevel ☛ YuranPad Is a Cool OS Free Text Editor For Windows and Linux
YuranPad is a robust text editor that offers extensive features and compatibility. It provides a free and user-friendly alternative to Notepad, the default text editor in Windows.
-
Alexandre Poirot: The History of edition and publishing in web browsers
Some web browsers used to offer built-in features to edit and publish web pages.
You could edit any web page. Modify the text, the formatting and styling, attach images, link to another page...
After having done these editions, you could publish them to the web server so that others can see your editions.
I'm going to highlight that this was only possible for a limited period of time, on browsers with a limited audience.
WorldWideWeb (1990-1994)
The Web was originally created within a European research lab called CERN, European Organization for Nuclear Research.
This is where was developed the very first browser called "WorldWideWeb".
The original documentation pages are still available online!
The following quote highlights the read and write capabilities of this browser.
-
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Create Your Own Newsletter with Listmonk
Listmonk is a simple, all-in-one self-hosted newsletters and mailing lists solution for Linux. Unlike traditional mailing list programs, it excels in providing a lean platform that is lightweight and fast. Here we show you how to install Listmonk using Docker on Ubuntu, and how to get started using it to send newsletters.
-
Medevel ☛ Rapidez: Build eCommerce System with Headless Magento, Laravel, and Vue
Rapidez is an open-source project that enables developers to create eCommerce websites using headless Magento API with Laravel, Vue framework and React Search.
1. Simple and easy development
2. Future-proof: uses TailwindCSS, Laravel Blade, JIT mode, and GraphQL.
3. Comes with Laravel browser tests
4. Magento centered
License
* GPL-3.
-
Medevel ☛ Kuwala: Open-source Self-hosted No-Code Data Workspace for Business Intelligence (BI) Analysts
Kuwala is a data workspace that allows BI analysts and engineers to collaborate on building analytics workflows. It brings together data engineering tools like Airbyte, dbt, and Prefect into an intuitive interface.
-
Medevel ☛ Papercups: Self-hosted Live Customer Supported (Free/ Open-source)
Papercups is an incredible open source live customer support tool web application written in Elixir.