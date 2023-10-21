Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Events
Ruben Schade ☛ Missing server-side blogging again
Every time I log into one of them, the sysadmin in me is relieved that my personal blog here is static. Those other blogs have databases, caching, PHP, web servers, and FreeBSD jails to maintain. On my site? It’s an install of nginx-lite and an mdmfs(8) RAM disk. That’s it.
PostgreSQL ☛ PGConf.EU 2023 schedule posted and keynote announced
PostgreSQL Conference Europe is pleased to announce that the schedule for the 2023 event, to be held in Prague, Czechia, on 12-15 December, has now been published.
This year, Simon Riggs will present the opening keynote, on the topic of "The Next 20 Years of PostgreSQL". Simon, who recently retired, was the founder of 2ndQuadrant, a Postgres Fellow at EDB, and a PostgreSQL Major Developer for many years.
FreeBSD ☛ EuroBSDCon 2023 Trip Report – Bojan Novković
This year, I had the great privilege of receiving the FreeBSD Foundation travel grant to attend EuroBSDcon in Coimbra, Portugal.