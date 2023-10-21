Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Events

PostgreSQL Conference Europe is pleased to announce that the schedule for the 2023 event, to be held in Prague, Czechia, on 12-15 December, has now been published.

This year, Simon Riggs will present the opening keynote, on the topic of "The Next 20 Years of PostgreSQL". Simon, who recently retired, was the founder of 2ndQuadrant, a Postgres Fellow at EDB, and a PostgreSQL Major Developer for many years.