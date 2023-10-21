Raspberry Pi and Arduino Stories
Raspberry Pi ☛ Benchmarking Raspberry Pi 5
There is nothing so important to an engineer who gets their hands on a new bit of hardware as to immediately try and figure out how fast it can go. On the other hand, there is nothing more hotly debated between engineers as to how to measure how fast things go. But like a lot of things, what you should measure really depends on how and why you’re going to be using the hardware in the first place.
peppe8o ☛ How to use RCWL-0516 with Raspberry PI Pico: the Radar Motion Sensor
Last Updated on 20th October 2023 by peppe8o This tutorial will show you how to use a RCWL-0516 with Raspberry PI Pico, by using MicroPython.
Tom's Hardware ☛ New Raspberry Pi Imager With Improved UI Spotted
Getting ready for the Raspberry Pi 5s public release, Raspberry Pi has released the latest version of its micro SD card flashing tool.
Arduino ☛ Building the OG smartwatch from Inspector Gadget
We recently showed you Becky Stern’s recreation of the “computer book” carried by Penny in the Inspector Gadget cartoon, but Stern didn’t stop there. She also built a replica of Penny’s most iconic gadget: her watch. Penny was a trendsetter and rocked that decades before the Apple Watch hit the market.