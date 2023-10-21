The monthly KDE Frameworks updates continue and version 5.111 is here as a small release that only fixes a crash affecting the KDE Plasma desktop and KDE apps when they are instructed to use DBus to launch an application with a malformed .desktop file name that is out of compliance with the specifications.

Geany 2.0 has been in developed for the past two years and it introduces experimental support for the Meson build system, a new “Change history” feature in the editor, support for AutoIt and GDScript filetypes, and support for dark-themed friendly colors for compiler messages.

Coming less than two weeks after Ardour 8.0, this first point release is here to improve support for the Novation Launchpad Pro controller by fixing MIDI port names and ensuring it works with all versions of ALSA (Advanced Linux Sound Architecture) on Linux.

The biggest change in the Raspberry Pi Imager 1.8.1 release is the rename of the Advanced Options feature (accessed using the Ctrl+Shift+X keyboard shortcut) to OS Customization, which is now available as a tabbed UI in the application rather than listing all the options in a single window where you had to scroll the view.

The European Commission is playing politics with the global Internet. It’s time it clearly rejected the idea of “network usage fees” once and for all.

Linux Desktop Migration Tool

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 21, 2023



When I got a new work laptop in July I decided that after all these years on Linux and countless hardware refreshes it was time to finally automate the data migration. I looked around and asked around, so that I could build on something instead of starting from scratch. But all I found were very personal scripts with hardcoded values, specific use cases… nothing generic enough.

So I decided to write something from scratch after all. And instead of writing something for myself like everyone else does, I started writing it as a tool that could be used by anyone or used as a base for custom migration scripts. I gave it a name (Linux Desktop Migration Tool) and created a proper project.

