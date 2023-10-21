Linux Desktop Migration Tool
When I got a new work laptop in July I decided that after all these years on Linux and countless hardware refreshes it was time to finally automate the data migration. I looked around and asked around, so that I could build on something instead of starting from scratch. But all I found were very personal scripts with hardcoded values, specific use cases… nothing generic enough.
So I decided to write something from scratch after all. And instead of writing something for myself like everyone else does, I started writing it as a tool that could be used by anyone or used as a base for custom migration scripts. I gave it a name (Linux Desktop Migration Tool) and created a proper project.