Security and Windows TCO

Phishing—a scourge of the modern Internet. We endure it so that we have all of the other benefits of being online, such as connecting with family and friends, accelerating business, and, of course, viewing cute cat pictures.

Being forewarned is being forearmed. In this post for CISA’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month, we will review what phishing is as well as the underlying issue of social engineering, complete with additional examples throughout history. We will conclude with ways you and your organization can stay safe out there.