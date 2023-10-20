Canonical/Ubuntu: Codenames, Lock Screens, and Local Communities Council
OMG Ubuntu ☛ What’s Your Ubuntu 24.04 Codename Prediction?
A new Ubuntu release cycle is about to start which means a new Ubuntu codename is needed.
So in this post I’m asking you what your choice would be for the Ubuntu 24.04 codename.
Per tradition, the new moniker must start with the letter ‘N’ and follow the adjective and animal (real or mythical) combination
Make Use Of ☛ How to Change the Ubuntu Lock Screen Background
The lock screen of your Ubuntu system is the first thing you see when you boot or wake your computer. It's an opportunity to make a personal statement or add a touch of aesthetic flair to your system.
Whether you choose a serene landscape, an inspiring quote, or a work of art, changing your Ubuntu lock screen background is a small but impactful way to enhance your overall user experience. Here is how to change the lock screen background and remove its blur effect on Ubuntu.
Ubuntu News ☛ Call for nominations for the Local Communities Council [Ed: Canonical still pretends Ubuntu is a community while working for Microsoft et al]
We’re looking for a number of motivated people that want to restart the Local Communities (LoCo) Council. Although the council has been vacant for some time, its mission is still important and demanded by the community.
