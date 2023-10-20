openSUSE Board Cautions Against Free Speech Using Its Code of Censorship, SUSE Promotes 'Clown Computing' (Outsourcing)
-
Message from the openSUSE Board
This is a short message from the openSUSE Board that we are posting on our communication channels and is a reminder that we ask each and every one of you to be kind, considerate and welcoming to people on all our communication channels.
Let’s foster a positive atmosphere for people on all of our communication channels.
-
Revolutionizing Cloud Infrastructure: A Comprehensive Approach to Streamlined Deployment and Management
SUSE guest blog authored by: Pedro Álvarez Piedehierro, Software and Systems Engineer at SoftIron The current era of digital transformation is powered by innovative technologies that rewire business operations, introduce new revenue streams, and facilitate competitive differentiation.