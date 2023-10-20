Mozilla and Firefox Leftovers
Terence Eden ☛ Firefox might remember old 2FA logins
Firefox doesn't remember new codes - but it will regurgitate old codes it had previously remembered.
I'm not sure if that's desirable or sensible. But it isn't the bug I thought it was!
I went through and manually deleted the old codes - and they haven't since re-appeared.
University of Toronto ☛ Using extra Firefox profiles to make my life better
At the moment I have two main browser instances, both using Firefox. My primary browsing is in my customized Firefox, with assorted strict settings and extensions that result in it mostly not running JavaScript, being logged in to places, and so on. Since browsing with JavaScript off can be annoying, I have a second Firefox instance that's my 'just make it work' browser; it runs JavaScript, accepts and gives back all of those cookies, and so on, and then it throws cookies and everything away when I close it.
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Privacy Blog: The Revival We Need: The FCC Takes On Net Neutrality
Today, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) took an important step towards restoring net neutrality protections.