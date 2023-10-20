Red Hat (IBM): RHEL Alternatives, Fedora CoreOS, OpenShift, and Kubernetes
-
AlmaLinux’s Pivot: Crafting a RHEL Alternative Sans Red Hat DNA
When Red Hat recently reset the rulebook on how its code could be utilized, it left a swathe of RHEL-clone distributions grappling for ground. At the All Things Open convention, Benny Vasquez, the pivotal chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation, elucidated how AlmaLinux is rewriting its blueprint while staying remarkably RHEL-esque.
-
Fabio Alessandro Locati: Fedora CoreOS on Hetzner Dedicated server
Over the last few years, I’ve moved many of my systems to Immutable versions of Fedora. One of the last systems still missing was my Hetzner Dedicated server. The blocking part for me was that Hetzner is not offering any Fedora or Immutable options.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Runtime security deep dive: Ask An OpenShift Admin episode 116
Runtime pertains to the active execution of a system, which may encompass infrastructure, applications operating within containers, or local systems. Runtime security refers to the security measures implemented while the application is actively running. This is especially important, as revealed by the State of Kubernetes Security Report 2023, where it was observed that 49% of security incidents pertaining to containers and Kubernetes occurred during the runtime phase.
Runtime security tools can help to overcome challenges by providing observability and continuous visibility to security teams. They also facilitate alignment between developers and security teams, ensuring the dissemination and enforcement of best practices.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes: High availability and disaster recovery (part 2)
This post describes the technical details of the resources needed for deploying a Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes high availability and disaster recovery (HA/DR) framework.
You can read part 1 here: Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes: High availability and disaster recovery (part 1)
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Kuadrant: Gateway policies for Kubernetes
Gateways play a pivotal role in application connectivity. In the Kubernetes cloud-native world, Gateway API is gaining traction as a powerful standard for defining gateways and exposing your applications and services in a security-focused and scalable way. Kuadrant, a Red Hat-sponsored project, brings together Gateway API and Policies to help you scale, load-balance, and secure your gateways in single or multi-cluster environments.
Earlier this year, we wrote about how you can use Kuadrant to add rate limiting and AuthN/Z to your services. Since then we have evolved those policies and developed some new policies with a focus on solving large-scale multi-cluster application connectivity problems. We have been busy working on our first upstream release, with lots of documentation updates, new guides, and reference material, and we are pleased to announce it is now ready.