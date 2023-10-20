Red Hat (IBM): RHEL Alternatives, Fedora CoreOS, OpenShift, and Kubernetes

Runtime pertains to the active execution of a system, which may encompass infrastructure, applications operating within containers, or local systems. Runtime security refers to the security measures implemented while the application is actively running. This is especially important, as revealed by the State of Kubernetes Security Report 2023, where it was observed that 49% of security incidents pertaining to containers and Kubernetes occurred during the runtime phase.

Runtime security tools can help to overcome challenges by providing observability and continuous visibility to security teams. They also facilitate alignment between developers and security teams, ensuring the dissemination and enforcement of best practices.