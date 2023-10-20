Many Events for GNU/Linux and Free Software
-
SoCal Linux Expo ☛ Southern California Linux Expo 2024 (SCaLE 21x)
We are proud to announce the 21st Annual Southern California Linux Expo – SCaLE 21X – to be held on March 14-17, 2024 at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, California, near Los Angeles.
We invite you to share your work on FOSS programs and open hardware projects with the rest of the community, as well as exchange ideas with leading experts in these fields. Details about previous presentations and activities at SCaLE can be found at http://www.socallinuxexpo.org/scale/20x
Important Dates
1 November, 2023 - Deadline for proposal submissions [...]
-
Bootlin ☛ Bootlin at Netdev 0x17, THE Technical Conference on Linux Networking
Bootlin will be at the Netdev 0x17 conference, subtitled THE Technical Conference on Linux Networking. It is indeed one of the major event for developers working on the networking side of the Linux kernel to gather and discuss current and future topics.
-
LibreOffice Conference 2023: Recap
Last month we had our yearly LibreOffice Conference, this time taking place in Bucharest, the capital city of Romania. And it was a great event! We had over 100 participants in-person, with more joining online, watching the streams and sending in video presentations.
-
WordPress ☛ State of the Word 2023 – Save the Date
It’s time to save the date, December 11, 2023, for this year’s State of the Word 2023!
State of the Word is the annual keynote address delivered by the WordPress project’s co-founder, Matt Mullenweg. Every year, the event shares reflections on the project’s progress and aspirations for the future of open source.
-
Olimex ☛ OpenFest 2023 is on November 4-5, mark your agenda and looking forward to see you there
The biggest Open Source Hardware and Software even in Bulgaria – OpenFest is on November 4th and 5th in Sofia Tech park.
The full Schedule is published here: https://www.openfest.org/2023/en/full-schedule/
-
Juha-Matti Santala ☛ Great details on conference badges
Over the past decade, I’ve been to quite a few events that had different styles of event badges. The simplest ones for smaller events only had my name (some handwritten by myself) but there are many that have really cool details and information on the badges.
-
Rlang ☛ Using Spatial Data with R Shiny workshop
Join our workshop on Using Spatial Data with R Shiny, which is a part of our workshops for Ukraine series!
-
Olimex ☛ Electronic components art soldering workshop with TuxCon on Hacktoberfest on 28th of October
This is why we decided to create this workshop – on 28th of October from 14.00 to 16.00 o’clock you are welcome to the “Electronic components soldering art workshop”, where you can unleash your creativity and create something by soldering with broken electronic components.
-
Kubernetes Blog ☛ A Quick Recap of 2023 China Kubernetes Contributor Summit
On September 26, 2023, the first day of KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit China 2023, nearly 50 contributors gathered in Shanghai for the Kubernetes Contributor Summit.
All participants in the 2023 Kubernetes Contributor Summit
This marked the first in-person offline gathering held in China after three years of the pandemic.