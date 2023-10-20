Many Events for GNU/Linux and Free Software

We are proud to announce the 21st Annual Southern California Linux Expo – SCaLE 21X – to be held on March 14-17, 2024 at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, California, near Los Angeles.

We invite you to share your work on FOSS programs and open hardware projects with the rest of the community, as well as exchange ideas with leading experts in these fields. Details about previous presentations and activities at SCaLE can be found at http://www.socallinuxexpo.org/scale/20x

Important Dates

1 November, 2023 - Deadline for proposal submissions [...]