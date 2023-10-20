Education: Software Design, Istio, and More
-
Rlang ☛ Reading notes on A Philosophy of Software Design by John Ousterhout
When I see a book recommendation somewhere, be it for work or leisure, I often either order the book or set an alert in my favorite online second-hand bookstore.
-
CNCF and Tetrate Branch Out to Offer Istio Certification
IT professionals now have the opportunity to become an Istio Certified Associate (ICA) with an industry-standard certification exam.
-
Amos Wenger ☛ Just paying Figma $15/month because nothing else fucking works
And of course, it's really hard to qualify all the second-order effects "spending time performing unpaid labor for various F/OSS projects" has had on my career (for the best), my health (for the worst), etc.
I'm not saying that to cause more anxiety over picking which thing to spend your time on: I think of it more like a good reason to spend your time on a lot of different things, and people, and ideas, because whether they go terribly right or terribly wrong, there's a lesson to be learned.
-
Google Summer of Code Mentor Summit 2023
There were sessions about the typical things you'd expect: how to get more diverse folks as students, how to make sure we onboard them correctly, sustainability, funding, etc. All in all nothing groundbreaking and sadly no genius solution for the issues we face was given, but to a certain degree it helps to see that most of us have similar problems and it's not that we're doing things particularly wrong, it's just that running a Free Software project is though.
-
OpenJS Foundation (Linux Foundation) ☛ How Wikimedia Balances Security and Open Information in Web Development
Wikimedia’s mission is to bring free educational content to the world. Its global community of volunteers work on a range of free knowledge and open data projects, including Wikipedia. With the support of the non-profit Wikimedia Foundation, they are united by a vision: to bring about a world in which every single human being can freely share in the sum of all knowledge.
We talked with Timo Tijhof, Principal Engineer at Wikimedia Foundation, to find out how Wikimedia approaches security and performance at scale. Timo has worked at Wikimedia for over 10 years, first starting as a front-end developer and eventually as a part of the Wikimedia Performance Team.
Wikimedia is rooted in the culture of freely licensed software. The MediaWiki application that Wikipedia runs on, and all other software developed at Wikimedia, is open source. “That includes the configuration and datacenter automation of our web servers, databases, and CDN service.” The community and any other individual or organization may inspect, contribute to, reuse for themselves, or fork any aspect of the platform at any time. This philosophy is also the basis of long-standing security practices which support visibility and openness.