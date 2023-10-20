Education: Software Design, Istio, and More

And of course, it's really hard to qualify all the second-order effects "spending time performing unpaid labor for various F/OSS projects" has had on my career (for the best), my health (for the worst), etc.

I'm not saying that to cause more anxiety over picking which thing to spend your time on: I think of it more like a good reason to spend your time on a lot of different things, and people, and ideas, because whether they go terribly right or terribly wrong, there's a lesson to be learned.