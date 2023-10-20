Free, Libre, and Open Source Software vs Openwashing (Linux Foundation)

I decided that I would make it easier for people to share my articles on social media, most importantly on Mastodon. However, my Hugo theme didn’t support showing a “Share on Mastodon” button yet. It wasn’t entirely trivial to add support either: unlike with centralized solutions like Facebook where a simple link is sufficient, here one would need to choose their home instance first.

As far as existing solutions go, the only reasonably sophisticated approach appears to be Share₂Fedi. It works nicely, privacy-wise one could do better however. So I ended up implementing my own solution while also generalizing that solution to support a variety of different Fediverse applications in addition to Mastodon.