Free, Libre, and Open Source Software vs Openwashing (Linux Foundation)
-
Airsequel ☛ Announcing SQLiteDAV - A WebDAV Server for SQLite Databases
We are Airsequel, your one-stop platform for hosting SQLite databases. For every database we automatically generate a GraphQL API, a user-friendly spreadsheet interface, an SQL workbench, and a dashboard builder. Moreover, we are continuously looking for ways to enhance the capabilities of SQLite.
-
Wladimir Palant ☛ Implementing a “Share on Mastodon” button for a blog
I decided that I would make it easier for people to share my articles on social media, most importantly on Mastodon. However, my Hugo theme didn’t support showing a “Share on Mastodon” button yet. It wasn’t entirely trivial to add support either: unlike with centralized solutions like Facebook where a simple link is sufficient, here one would need to choose their home instance first.
As far as existing solutions go, the only reasonably sophisticated approach appears to be Share₂Fedi. It works nicely, privacy-wise one could do better however. So I ended up implementing my own solution while also generalizing that solution to support a variety of different Fediverse applications in addition to Mastodon.
-
Linux Foundation
-
PR Newswire ☛ The Linux Foundation Announces General Availability of Delta Lake 3.0
The Linux Foundation is excited to announce the general availability of Delta Lake 3.0, the groundbreaking release of the renowned open-source Delta Lake project. Developed under the banner of The Linux Foundation, this version of Delta Lake unifies lakehouse storage formats and gives users flexibility and control over their data.
-
Yahoo News ☛ Software Enabled Flash Support Announced for New Hardware Module Samples
Announced today, new hardware module samples delivered by KIOXIA America, Inc. support the Linux Foundation's vendor-neutral Software-Enabled Flash Project (SEF). Built for the demanding needs of hyperscale environments, Software-Enabled Flash technology helps hyperscale cloud providers and storage developers maximize the value of flash memory.
-