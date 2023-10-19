Minibuffer completion is the most common type of completion in Emacs and it's invoked in all sorts of situations and thus to complete all sorts of different things. As part of this, Emacs completion has the concept of a completion category that can be used to customize aspects of completion in both basic Emacs (eg, also) and in and for third party packages like vertico (eg) and orderless. My personal experience is that this customization can be very useful to make me happy with third party packages; the default vertico experience is not what I want in some types of frequently used completions.