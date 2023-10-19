Other Sites
Coming three months after VirtualBox 7.0.10, the VirtualBox 7.0.12 release is here to introduce initial support for the upcoming Linux 6.6 kernel series, as well as improved support for distributions using Linux 6.4 and 6.5 kernels.
This toggle model was not great and extremely confusing to some users. This and other problems led to the creation of Tor Browser: this article contains more details about this story.
Last August, Canada’s Northwest Territories experienced great success along with great tragedy. The remote community of Ulukhaktok launched the Arctic’s first community network in the midst of Canada’s worst forest fire season on record. These contrasting events shed critical light on the importance of lowering barriers to access and preventing Internet fragmentation.
- Ubuntu: Canonical and NVIDIA/Jetson, Plasma 5.27 LTS in Kubuntu
- Sparky 2023.10 Special Editions
- There are new iso images of Sparky 2023.10 Special Editions out there
- Microsoft gives unexpected tutorial on how to install Linux
- You may need it – Windows 10 is no longer a free upgrade
- GNOME Foundation Welcomes Holly Million as Executive Director
- Holly holds a Master of Arts in Education from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Harvard University
- Medevel's Review/Overview of Some Free Software
- Still Enhancing the Web Site
- we'll try to make further enhancements and improvements
- Top 13 Free and Open Source Linux Painting Tools
- The purpose of this article is to identify the finest open source painting software available for Linux
- Microsoft Layoffs, Nokia Layoffs, and Proprietary/Blackbox TCO
- Games: 10 Best GNU/Linux Gaming Distributions, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, Cyber Knights: Flashpoint, and More
- today's howtos
- Teclast T45 HD: New tablet with Android, jack, HD display and dual-SIM
- Krita in Stores — Update
- or quite some time now Krita has been available in various app stores
- KDE Frameworks 5.111.0
- KDE today announces the release of KDE Frameworks 5.111.0
- Generative AI on NVIDIA Jetson Orin, Jetpack 6 SDK to support multiple OSes
- NVIDIA Jetson Orin module and the Jetpack 6 SDK will be released next month (November 2023) with supports for Ubuntu as usual, but also other operating systems and platforms such as Debian, Yocto
- Fedora 39 is Preparing for Release
- The latest release from the Fedora team is about to be unleashed and it includes plenty to excite users of all types
- Rethinking multi-grain timestamps
- Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and Arduino Projects/News
- GNU/Linux-centric Devices: NAS Software, Pickup, RISC-V, and More
- GNU/Linux Versus Windows: 2 New Articles
- What is Better to Choose for Programming: Linux or Windows? (and more)
- Firefox Focus and "Mercury is an Optimized Variant of Firefox"
- Software for GNU/Linux: Authenticator, Uh-Halp, VPNs, and Lynis
- Release of Cockpit 303 and Krita in Stores
- Some software news
- Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (October 18)
- 20 Best Free and Open Source Linux Chemistry Tools
- This article focuses on selecting the best open source software for chemistry
- Back on the FOSS Force News Wire (Thanks, Christine!)
- According to statCounter, Firefox Has Fallen to Market Share of Just 2.99%
- How did Mozilla get here and how does it plan to get out of the hole?
- How to Autofill Data in LibreOffice Calc [Complete Guide]
- Learn how to autofill data in cells and columns in LibreOffice Calc sheet with different methods with examples.
- Apple, Microsoft, and more
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Open Access/Content
- 3 stories
- Why Ubuntu 23.10 ISOs Have Been Temporarily Withdrawn
- Due to the hate speech found in some of the translations in the Ubuntu 23.10 desktop installer, the ISOs were withdrawn from the mirrors
- Android's upcoming "repair mode" will keep your data safe from snoopy techs
- Fedora Linux Flatpak cool apps to try for October
- This article introduces projects available in Flathub with installation instructions
- Meet ONLYOFFICE Docs v7.5: a built-in PDF editor, automatic hyphenation, Morph transitions and more
- ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors, a free desktop application for Linux
- Hummingboard 8P Edge AI SBC combines NXP i.MX 8M Plus SoC with Hailo-8 AI accelerator
- SolidRun provides a Linux BSP (Debian with buildroot or Yocto) for the board provided on an SD card that ships with the board and also available on GitHub
- Our Past is Still Bigger Than the Present
- This serves to show how important our old pages still are
- The Symbiotic Relationship Between the BSDs and GNU/Linux Should be Protected, Not Challenged
- Microsoft's leaked documents have shown that one strategy at Microsoft is to split and incite those two "camps" against one another
- ASEAN and GNU/Linux: A Closer Look at Borneo and Sumatra
- If people there choose to adopt GNU/Linux, it's less likely to do with cost-savings
- VirtualBox 7.0.12 Adds Initial Support for Linux 6.6 and openSUSE 15.5 Kernels
- Oracle released today VirtualBox 7.0.12 as another maintenance update in the latest VirtualBox 7.0 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform virtualization software.
- Jenny’s Daily Drivers: SerenityOS, And In Particular, Ladybird
- The OS is SerenityOS, which describes itself as “a love letter to ’90s user interfaces with a custom Unix-like core“
- Ubuntu 23.10 Official Flavors Are Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
- As part of today’s release of Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur), all the official Ubuntu flavors have been updated to the same version and, in this article, you can learn about their new features and improvements.
- They Attack the Old, the Ill, and Especially Women (Who Defend Themselves From Crimes Committed by Men)
- They even attack Dr. Stallman while he has cancer
- Microsoft is Gradually Going Away, the Industry Needs a Freedom-Centric Rebirth
- Back in the 1970s (and early 80s) sharing of code was commonplace and acceptable, predating copyrights on code
- Decommissioning of the Mozilla Reps Program
- There is no easy way to do this without bits of sadness
- Xubuntu 23.10 Refines its Winning Formula... and more news
- How AlmaLinux stays Red Hat Enterprise Linux compatible without Red Hat code... and more
- More Microsoft Layoffs, Microsoft Shares Fall, Investment in 'AI' Collapses
- Mostly Microsoft-related news
- Apple Union-busting and Defects
- A pair of Apple stories
- Linux Format and Linux Matters
- New magazine, new episode
- Databases: New Release(s) of PgBouncer, and pg_yregress, and CloudNativePG
- postgres-related releases
- WordPress 6.4 Release Candidate 1
- WordPress 6.4 RC1 is ready for download and testing
- MariaDB’s Bad Week: Layoffs and an End to Azure Support
- It's not a great week for MariaDB
- GNU/Linux Laptop Letdown: When OEM Largesse Runs Dry
- Today's post is about a subject near and dear to my heart: Laptops with Linux preinstalled
- Voyager 23.10: A Polished GNOME Experience with Extra Flair
- Explore Voyager 23.10, the Ubuntu-based Linux distro with a sleek design and improved performance. Discover its unique features and what sets it apart.
- Xiaomi smartphones will now run ‘HyperOS,’ but it’s still Android
- Want a simple, stable, and secure Linux distribution? Then SpiralLinux is for you
- SpiralLinux is the working person's Linux. Here's why you should give it a try
- openSUSE Is Working On Its New Agama Installer
- Discover Agama: openSUSE’s ALP release’s next-gen installer
- In India, Windows Market Share Fell to 14% This Month, the Lowest Share Ever
- This is the world's largest population, so Microsoft should be concerned
- 'Big' Tech is a 'Big' Debt Bomb
- This won't end well when the debt ceiling is raised no more
- On African Desktops/Laptops Windows Falls Below 2 in 3 and in All Client Types Windows is Just a Sixth of All Clients
- No wonder Microsoft has had so many waves of layoffs this year
- 3 new projects or updates
- Red Hat on Extended Master Secret Extension and Vulnerability Exploitability eXchange (VEX)
- Libre Arts - Weekly-ish recap — 16 October 2023
- Quite a few things happened since the last recap
- Malicious Mobsters Who Just Can't Let Go
- They have attempted all sorts of tactics and styles, but none of them are working
- Releases of FisicaLab 0.4.0 and Kdenlive 23.08.2
- Two new releases
- 8 Essential Free and Open Source Python Maths Tools
- They are all released under an open source license
- Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC Running Linux: Installing Ubuntu 23.10 Desktop
- This is a multi-part blog looking at the Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC running Linux
- Ubuntu on Buzzwords, Volunteer Crave (Unpaid Worker), and Hardware Partnership
- 3 stories/puff pieces
- Debian-based MX Linux 23.1 now available for download
- Do you hate Mondays? Yeah, me too. Thankfully, we have some exciting Linux news on this particular Monday
- Why The RP1 Is The Most Important Product Raspberry Pi Have Ever Made
- it’s safe to say that the new board from Cambridge has produced quite some excitement with its enhanced specifications and a few new capabilities not seen in its predecessors
- 4 relevant stories
- Signal Says It Has No Evidence of a Zero-Day Bug
- Following Signal’s response, some security pros criticized the hysteria that led to the claims going viral
- half a dozen stories from Liam Dawe
- OpenBSD 7.4 released
- We are pleased to announce the official release of OpenBSD 7.4
- Meet Wolfi: the Linux Distro Designed to Shrink Your Supply Chain - The New Stack
- a rolling-release Linux distro built around modularity and re-targetability
- Resources is a New, Modern System Monitor for Linux
- The System Monitor app Ubuntu comes with with does an okay job of letting you monitor system resources and oversee running processes — but it does look dated
- Microsoft Unable to Evolve to Deal With a Changing World
- This includes social control media