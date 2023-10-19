Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and Arduino Projects/News
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi Detects License Plates with AI
Yash Indane is using a Raspberry Pi to detect license plates and pull data about the vehicle registered with the tag using AI.
-
Arduino ☛ A DIY autonomous lane keeping system on a budget
Despite overconfident proclamations from high-profile players in the tech and automotive industries, we’re still a long way from fully autonomous self-driving cars. Current prototypes work well under ideal conditions, but are easily thwarted by everyday real world anomalies.
-
Arduino ☛ Replicating Penny’s computer book from Inspector Gadget
The Inspector Gadget cartoon was, naturally, full of fun gadgets. Even the eponymous inspector’s niece, Penny, got some nifty gizmos. One notable example was her computer book, which was exactly what it sounds like.