Ubuntu: Canonical and NVIDIA/Jetson, Plasma 5.27 LTS in Kubuntu
-
Ubuntu ☛ Canonical brings Ubuntu and ROS to NVIDIA Jetson Orin, providing stability to robotics and AI Development
The intersection of software and hardware is crucial in driving advancements in robotics and artificial intelligence (AI). Canonical and NVIDIA are collaborating to drive this synergy. This collaboration promises to enrich users of NVIDIA Jetson Orin hardware with the versatility and stability of Ubuntu.
-
CNX Software ☛ Generative AI on NVIDIA Jetson Orin, Jetpack 6 SDK to support multiple OSes
NVIDIA has had several announcements at ROSCon 2023 related to robotics & embedded with highlights including generative AI on the NVIDIA Jetson Orin module and the Jetpack 6 SDK will be released next month (November 2023) with supports for Ubuntu as usual, but also other operating systems and platforms such as Debian, Yocto, Wind River, Redhawk RTOS, and Balena.
-
Plasma 5.27 LTS for Jammy 22.04 LTS available via PPA
We have had many requests to make Plasma 5.27 available in our backports PPA for Jammy Jellyfish 22.04. However, for technical reasons this would have broken upgrades to Kinetic 22.10 while that upgrade path existed. Now that Kinetic is end of life, it is possible to allow opt in backports of plasma 5.27 for 22.04.