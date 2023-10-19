Microsoft Layoffs, Nokia Layoffs, and Proprietary/Blackbox TCO

Nokia announced a massive savings programme aimed at slashing costs and trimming the workforce after disappointing quarterly results.

The telecommunications networks firm said that it was aiming to reduce payroll by up to 14,000 jobs as part of a drive to reduce costs by between 800 and 1.2 billion euros by 2026.

By the end of that cost-cutting programme, the company would have between 72,000 and 77,000 workers, compared to the current 86,000.

Kauppalehti reported on Thursday that some 447 jobs are threatened in Finland.

Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark said that decisions to cut jobs were the most difficult to make.

"The most difficult business decisions to make are the ones that impact our people," said Lundmark.