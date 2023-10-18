today's howtos
How To Save And Restore Tmux Environments Across Reboots In Linux
Tmux is a great tool for managing multiple terminal sessions.
Installing 7-zip and executing commands on Ubuntu
7-zip, a powerful file archiver, offers extensive benefits for Ubuntu users. Dive into our guide to learn how to install it and efficiently use its commands for file compression and extraction.
idroot
How To Install Cacti on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Cacti on Debian 12. Cacti is a web-based network monitoring and graphing tool designed to harness the power of the Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP) and create insightful graphical representations of network performance data.
How To Install Gufw on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gufw on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Gufw, short for Graphical User Interface for the Uncomplicated Firewall, is a user-friendly front-end tool for configuring UFW (Uncomplicated Firewall), which is the default firewall management tool for Ubuntu.
How To Install Htop on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Htop on Manjaro. Manjaro Linux is a popular, user-friendly distribution known for its simplicity and versatility. As a Linux user, monitoring your system’s resource usage is essential to maintain performance and identify issues.
How To Install Icinga on Fedora 38
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Icinga on Fedora 38. Icinga, a powerful open-source monitoring solution, offers a robust platform to ensure the stability and performance of your IT infrastructure.
How to Check Java Version Installed on Linux
Java is a versatile and widely used programming language, and having the right Java version on your Linux system is crucial for both developers and general users. But how can you check which Java version is currently installed on your Linux machine?
linuxcapable
How to Install LEMP Stack on Debian 12, 11 or 10
LEMP, a renowned software stack, integrates Linux, NGINX, MariaDB, and PHP to provide a robust foundation for web servers. For those aiming to install LEMP on Debian 12 Bookworm, Debian 11 Bullseye, or Debian 10 Buster, understanding its core components and their synergistic functionalities is essential.
How to Install Chromium Browser on Debian 12, 11 or 10
hromium, the foundational open-source web browser project spearheaded by Google, has revolutionized how users navigate the internet.
How to Install PyCharm on Debian 12, 11 or 10
PyCharm, developed by JetBrains, is a premier integrated development environment (IDE) tailored for Python programming. Understanding its core features and benefits is essential for developers aiming to install PyCharm on Debian 12 Bookworm, Debian 11 Bullseye, or Debian 10 Buster.
How to Install Budgie Desktop on Debian 12, 11 or 10
With its contemporary design and user-centric features, Budgie Desktop Environment presents a compelling choice for Debian enthusiasts. Understanding its core attributes is essential for those aiming to install Budgie Desktop on Debian 12 Bookworm, Debian 11 Bullseye, or Debian 10 Buster.
How to Install Tor Browser on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Tor Browser, a beacon in online privacy, offers users an unparalleled browsing experience rooted in anonymity and security. Understanding its core features and benefits is essential for those who install Tor Browser on Debian 12 Bookworm, Debian 11 Bullseye, or Debian 10 Buster.
How to Install Telegram on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Telegram, a renowned messaging application, has carved its niche in the communication landscape, offering speed, security, and versatility. For those keen to install Telegram on Debian 12 Bookworm, Debian 11 Bullseye, or Debian 10 Buster, understanding its core features and benefits is essential.
How to Install Nginx on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Nginx, often pronounced as “Engine X”, stands as a beacon of efficiency and versatility in web servers. For those aiming to install Nginx on Debian 12 Bookworm, Debian 11 Bullseye, or Debian 10 Buster, it’s essential to grasp its multifaceted capabilities.
How to Install Wine 8.0 on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Wine 8.0, the latest iteration of the renowned compatibility layer, allows Debian users to run Windows applications on their Linux systems seamlessly. Understanding its advancements and capabilities is essential for those aiming to install Wine 8.0 on Debian 12 Bookworm, Debian 11 Bullseye, or Debian 10 Buster.
How to Upgrade Apache on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Debian is a pillar in the Linux community, renowned for its unwavering stability derived from its considered approach to software inclusion. While this ensures system reliability, it occasionally means that users might not have immediate access to the latest software versions, such as Apache HTTP Server.
How to Install PHP-IMAGICK on Debian 12, 11 or 10
PHP-IMAGICK stands as a beacon for developers seeking a robust solution for image processing in PHP, especially on Debian systems. Understanding its capabilities and advantages is crucial if you aim to install PHP-IMAGICK on Debian 12 Bookworm, Debian 11 Bullseye, or Debian 10 Buster.
How to Install LXQt on Debian 12, 11 or 10
LXQt is a premier Linux desktop environment offering a harmonious blend of performance and features. Understanding its core attributes is essential for those aiming to install LXQt on Debian 12 Bookworm, Debian 11 Bullseye, or Debian 10 Buster.
How to Install Python 3.9 on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Python 3.9 remains relevant for developers and system administrators working on Debian systems, including Debian 12 Bookworm, Debian 11 Bullseye, and Debian 10 Buster. This version offers a balance of stability and features, making it a viable option for various use cases.
How to install python3 & Python 3.12 on Ubuntu 22.04
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install python3 on Ubuntu 22.04.
How to Run Windows Apps on Linux with CrossOver 23
Many people who are using both Windows and Linux operating systems might desperately feel the need to use Windows Software on their Linux system.
How to overprovision the EKS cluster?
This article presents a thorough guide on overprovisioning the EKS cluster, complete with a step-by-step approach for deployment, setup, and testing. It delves into creating and setting up PriorityClass, ConfigMap, and RBAC; deploying pause pods and an autoscaler; and implementing a testing strategy.
How to Install Local .deb file in Ubuntu 23.10
In Ubuntu 23.10, there’s no longer “Software Install” option for opening/installing .deb files in your Downloads folder. This is probably due to switch to the new ‘App Center’, that some features are not fully implemented. When you double-clicking a .deb file from Downloads folder, it will pop-up a dialog saying “Could Not Display ‘file_name.deb’
Adam Young: Building a Fedora Based Linux Kernel
We have a few different ways we build a Kernel for internal consumption. One is very minimal, to be used when space is at a premium. Another is very closely based on the Fedora configuration to be used as a replacement Kernel for a Fedora install. While we do provide our team with RPMs to install, development often requires building from source. I’ve done this (and forgotten steps) enough times to want to have a quick reference. The following should work on a recent Fedora install.
Installing Debs in Ubuntu 23.10 is harder than it used to be
When you double click on a deb package in Ubuntu 23.10 an error appears to tell you “there is no app installed for Debian package files”. Bit weird for a Debian-based distro, so in in this post I show you how to work around it. Most of us are accustomed to double-clicking on local deb files to install them on Ubuntu.
Peter Czanik: Why use a http()-based destination in syslog-ng?
Logging is not just syslog anymore. Still, many syslog-ng users stick to using one of the syslog protocols for log transport and flat files for log storage. While most SIEMs and log analytics tools can receive syslog messages or read them using their own agents, in most cases, you can use the http() destination of syslog-ng as well to send logs to them. You gain extreme performance and an architecture that is easier to maintain.
Some of the drivers in syslog-ng built on top of the http() destination include elasticsearch-http() destination for sending logs to Elasticsearch / OpenSearch. Many other services utilizing the Elasticsearch Bulk API exist, and there are also others using Sumo Logic, Splunk, and so on. Of course, there are some destinations where performance is not a major concern (or can even be a drawback, in fact). For example,various instant messaging services used for alerting (like Telegram or Slack) belong in this category. You can also read the API docs and write a new destination based on http() yourself.
