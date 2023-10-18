Linux Format and Linux Matters
Linux Format 308
Full-power media streaming! Get all your entertainment from one open source place! Run JellyFin, Audiobookshelf, Immich and more for a powerful streaming solution. We guide you through installing, configuring and setting up a home streaming solution for films, TV, music, books, photos and live TV!
One Hundred Percent Colombian
Running OBS Studio built for Ubuntu on NixOS. Updating dozens of Snap to modern standards. J2ME retro-gaming on Android.